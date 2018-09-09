Elizabeth Hurley Posts Sexy Throwback Photo With Hugh Grant On Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley shared a steamy throwback photo on her Instagram profile Sunday. The actress posted a photo of herself and actor Hugh Grant. The pair were a famous item in the late ’80s and through the ’90s, and shared many memorable moments together as a couple.

The black and white photo features a Hurley and Grant as a young couple. Hurley stares straight into the camera with her mouth open. The actress is wearing a delicate necklace with a cross pendant around her neck, and her outfit includes shiny black straps leading down to a low neckline. Grant appears at Hurley’s side, smiling while looking off camera. Grant looks dashing in a black tux and bowtie.

Hurley posted the vintage image in celebration of Hugh Grant’s birthday. The caption reads, “Happy Birthday to one of my best friends #HughGrant. As my grandmother used to say: Make new friends but keep the old; one is silver, the other gold – pic by @mariotestino.”

Fans could not get enough of the photo, with the post receiving over 14,300 likes in less than an hour. Comments flooded in about the former flames, with many commenting on Hurley’s stunning good looks, and the strong bond between the two friends.

One user posted, “Absolutely gorgeous then even more gorgeous now.” One user took a playful jab at Grant, writing, “A Happy Birthday.I am sure he tires of this but,Dude,What the hell were you thinking.Elizabeth discovered the look hot forever elixir. She is STRONG!!!”

Grant and Hurley have famously resolved their differences and continue to share a strong friendship. The couple dated for 13 years, finally splitting in 2000. The couple stayed together even after the now infamous sex scandal involving Grant and a prostitute eight years into his relationship with Hurley. Daily Mail reported earlier this year that Grant is full of remorse about the incident. Grant is godfather to Hurley’s teenage son Damien.

The former power couple also made a splash on the red carpet, often appearing together with Hurley wearing daring and provocative gowns at Hugh’s side. The most famous of these is the haltered black Versace dress that Hurley wore in 1994, which features a plunging neckline, thigh-high, revealing open-side slit. The dress was held together with oversized gold safety pins and caused a sensation. As Harper’s Bazaar reported this summer, the dress is so legendary that it has its own Wikipedia page, titled “Black Versace dress of Elizabeth Hurley.”