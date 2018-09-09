‘Big Brother 20’ Week 11 Spoilers: Nominees For Eviction Revealed

Who did Kaycee Clark place on the block?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

It’s getting close to the end of Big Brother Season 20 as Week 11 is in full swing. After Thursday night’s live eviction of Scottie Salton, the remaining houseguests competed in a quick Head of Household competition which fans saw play out in real time. Kaycee Clark nabbed her first HOH after sinking three balls into cups on a narrow platform she had to balance. Host Julie Chen noted that Kaycee beat out Brett Robinson by just one second, but fans were not shown just how close it was.

This is the fourth win for Kaycee this season after she nabbed the second hacker title, and the last two Power of Veto wins. According to Big Brother Network, Kaycee nominated Haleigh Broucher and Sam Bledsoe for eviction. These nominations come as no surprise as they are the two houseguests Kaycee has no sort of alliance with. JC Mounduix is not in Kaycee’s “Level 6” alliance but he has been working closely with them throughout the season. If either Sam or Haleigh is taken off the block, JC will likely go up as the replacement nominee making it his first time in the hot seat.

Sam and Haleigh are the Week 11 nominees. Sonja Flemming / CBS

Tyler Crispen has been comforting Sam since the nomination ceremony, promising her she is not the target this week. This the second time Sam has been placed on the block, and the fourth time for Haleigh.

Brett is only of the only remaining “Level 6” members who seem to be questioning sending Sam home instead of Haleigh. On the live feeds, he noted that if Haleigh were to win the next HOH, she would nominate JC whereas Sam would not. This would be extremely important to the “Level 6” alliance because it would ensure all of them would stay off of the block in the next eviction. Despite looking at all sides, Haleigh still came out as the biggest threat to Brett because he believes she has four guaranteed votes in jury house if she made it to the final two.

Big Brother Network also announced that the POV players for Week 11 are Kaycee, Sam, Haleigh, Brett, Angela, and Tyler. That makes JC the only player to sit out this POV, and the Miami dancer has begun to freak out a little bit. In a conversation with Tyler, JC admitted to being paranoid about being the replacement nominee if Sam or Haleigh pulls themselves off the block.

The competition is currently underway this Saturday night and the winner will be announced soon via the live feeds.

Big Brother airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST, and every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.