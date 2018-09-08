Connecticut Family Of Four Hasn’t Been Seen In Months, Home Found Vacant

People Magazine has confirmed that police across multiple states are actively searching for a Connecticut family of four. A couple and their two children haven’t been heard from since August 11. On Wednesday, authorities were alerted of the family’s disappearance when school officials couldn’t track down the family’s children (Christopher Bravo, 14 and Samantha Bravo, 11).

The Naugatuck police are the leading police in the investigation and have reported that the children were last seen by school administrators in June. Their parents (Andres Bravo, 43 and Jennifer Cubillos, 33) were last officially seen sometime in late June or early July at a local bank. Under public record, the parents are still listed as owners of the empty house. They also have a registered vehicle. A 2007 Dodge Nitro SUV with Connecticut license plate number AL-51810.

According to the Hartford Courant, Lt. Cammarate spoke abou the family’s supposed move,

“Everything that we have been able to check shows that they have not re-established down there [in Florida], we can’t even verify that they have even left the state.”

Detectives have learned that the family’s home had been vacated sometime in June or July because they sold it. Family members were told by Bravo and Cubillos that they were making a move to Florida. However, Bravo’s relatives told police that recent messages from the parents from mid-August showed the family was actually set to return to Connecticut. With no forwarding information left behind, detectives are baffled at how a family could simply just disappear.

Lt. Cammarata spoke about the investigation,

“Right now, there is nothing to indicate there was anything criminal, but we’re not ruling anything out at this point.”

The family of those missing has requested that they want the Connecticut family to be added to the missing-persons list. Officially, the family has been listed as missing with the National Crime Information Center. Silver Alerts have been issued for the kids which means they are officially missing and may need help.

Missing Persons

September 5, 2018

NPD CN# 18-23673 On 9/5/18 The Naugatuck PD received a report from the Naugatuck school system that they could not locate students previously enrolled in the Naugatuck School… https://t.co/zMM6ppTCIg — Naugatuck PD (@Naugy_PD) September 6, 2018

A phone call was received on Wednesday that proved to make the case more complicated. Someone reached out to law enforcement as one of the missing family members. However, when asked to report proof of identity the caller did not comply.

The couple has been married since 2003, according to Bravo’s Facebook page. Andres Bravo is originally from Columbia.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or safety of the family should contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221. A confidential tip line is also available to call at 203-720-1010.