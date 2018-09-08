Cardi B Tries To Fight Nicki Minaj At New York Fashion Week Event, Leaves Party With Knot On Her Head

There are reports that the Bodak Yellow rapper tried to take a swing at Minaj at a Harpers Bazaar party

Cardi B has made her rap beef with Nicki Minaj physical. E! Online reports that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper “lunged” at Minaj while she was milling with some of the other guests at the party.

In a video posted on TMZ, you can see Cardi rush towards Minaj before she’s stopped by security. She tries a second time but gets held back again. At one point, it looks like the skirt of her dress has been ripped off, temporarily revealing her underwear. After her attacks are thwarted, she throws a shoe in Minaj’s direction while shouting.

Based on photos from the incident, Cardi B was escorted from the event without the shoe that she torpedoed at her rival. She was also sporting a large knot on her head which some claim she sustained after a confrontation with someone from Nicki Minaj’s side. There are no reports of Minaj attempting to take retaliatory action against Cardi B that night.

Cardi B posted a statement to Instagram in which she detailed her grievances with Minaj. Based on what she wrote, her attempted attack was triggered by Nicki liking a post about Cardi’s parenting skills.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea!! ” she wrote. “But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f–kin off!! I’ve worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f–k with my success!!!!”

She ended by calling Minaj a “p*ssy” for being afraid to confront her in person.

There’s speculation on Twitter that Cardi was upset because Nicki liked a tweet which criticized Cardi for celebrating rapper Kodak Black’s release from prison. Kodak Black was indicted on unrelated charges of criminal sexual conduct in 2017. Spin Magazinereports. The tweet implied that Cardi was a bad mother for being happy that he was out of jail.

“The message she is sending as a mother to a baby girl by supporting a rapist is unsettling and uncomfortable to me,” the tweet read.

Likes on Twitter are public so it’s possible that Cardi saw it before she decided to confront Minaj at the party.

Nicki Minaj has not commented on the incident as of writing. She’s posted some photos from the event though. But each of them just shows off the leopard print gown she wore the party.