Pete Davidson Debuts New Tattoo Of Fiance Ariana Grande’s Last Name On His Ribcage

Pete Davidson's "Grande" tattoo isn't the only ink he's gotten in honor of Ariana Grande

If anyone doubted just how much Pete Davidson loves his fiancée, Ariana Grande, the debut of Davidson’s latest tattoo should officially put any and all doubts to rest. While attending New York Fashion Week on Thursday, the Saturday Night Live star, 24, took off his shirt, putting his new ink of his fiancée’s last name on full display, as reported by Glamour.

Written in large, cursive letters on the back of his ribcage, Davidson’s “Grande” tattoo wasn’t too hard to miss at the public, outdoor event. Although Grande herself was not present at Thursday’s John Elliott spring/summer 2019 fashion show, she was definitely there in name.

This isn’t the first time Davidson has chosen to permanently show his love for the “God Is A Woman” singer. The SNL funnyman has Grande’s initials tattooed onto his thumb and in honor of her 2016 album, Dangerous Woman, Davidson got the “Pete Davidson” crooner’s bunny mask tattooed behind his ear.

Davidson isn’t alone when it comes to wanting his body to reflect his undying love for his partner. Grande, 25, recently debuted her “Pete” tattoo, which rests on left ring finger just below her gorgeous engagement ring.

The couple also has a number of matching tattoos together. They both have clouds, the word “REBORN” and the acronym, “H2GKMO,” inked onto their fingers. Fans might remember Grande tweeting about how she says “honest to God knock me out” about “300 times a day” since she and Davidson got engaged in June.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

They also have the number 8418 tattooed onto them in honor of Davidson’s late father, Scott, who tragically died in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The number represents Scott’s FDNY badge number.

While some fans might view Davidson’s latest tattoo in honor of his fiancée as a sweet gesture, there are those who will argue that getting your significant other’s name permanently marked onto your body is a dangerous path to go down.

Davidson has already experienced the aftermath of having to cover up tattoos of an ex firsthand. Prior to his relationship with Grande, the Set It Up actor was in a two-year relationship with Cazzie David and during that time, he got a tattoo of her face. Following their breakup, Davidson went to his tattoo artist, Jon Mesa, to have David’s face covered up.

At the time, Mesa offered Davidson some sound advice to stop getting “girlfriend tats.”

“So I did a huge coverup [adding a forest of trees]…After we were done, I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Ariana’s] your wife. Because relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man,” he said.

However, just as Mesa predicted, the advice he gave Davidson “went in one ear and out the other,” so here’s hoping that Davidson won’t someday have to go back and get his Grande tattoos covered up.