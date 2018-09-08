Watch Nigeria Vs. Seychelles Livestream: How To Watch Saturday’s Match On Laptop, Cell Phone, Or Tablet

The teams square off in an African Cup of Nations match.

Fans looking for a livestream of the Nigeria vs. Seychelles football match will be able to watch the African Cup of Nations contest, whether they’re watching on a laptop, cell phone, tablet, or any other kind of mobile device.

The teams square off in a Group E matchup from Stade Linite in Victoria on the Mahe Island of Seychelles. The match will start at 1:30 p.m. Nigeria time, according to ESPN, 4:30 p.m. in Seychelles, 8:30 a.m. ET. Information on how to watch a livestream of the match can be found below.

Those who watch a livestream of Saturday’s Nigeria vs. Seychelles match will see a Super Eagles team looking for nothing less than a win. Nigeria’s head coach, Gernot Rohr, said this week that the team needs to get back on track after the three-time African champions stumbled in recent matches.

Nigeria was on track to advance to the second round of the World Cup in Russia but saw its hopes dashed thanks to a torrid comeback by Argentina.

As Rorh noted, Saturday’s match is a chance to bounce back.

“Everyone realizes the importance of this match. We are currently number three in our group and that position does not befit Super Eagles of Nigeria,” Rohr said, via Goal. “It is not good for us because it is outside the qualification range. The players know this. They know that on Saturday they have to show character to put our campaign back on track with a good result.”

“We are not here on vacation. We are here for serious business,” he added.

Rohr was not shy in pointing out that Nigeria come in as huge favorites, saying that the Super Eagles have “a better pedigree in the game of football” than Seychelles, though added that his team must not overlook their opponent.

Seychelles vs Nigeria: Where will the game be won and lost? https://t.co/8uhYd8Y1Ll pic.twitter.com/GSyyZDpzIC — Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) September 7, 2018

As Complete Sports Nigeria noted, the Nigerian team appears to have suffered quite a slide both during and after the World Cup. Nigeria fell to South Africa in the opening match of the African Cup of Nations, and anything less than a win versus Seychelles would leave the team with an uphill battle to advance. The team will also have to play against a Seychelles team looking to put on a good performance for the home crowd.

Fans looking for a livestream of the Nigeria vs. Seychelles match can turn to SuperSport, which offers video on its website, as well its app.