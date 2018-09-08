Halle Berry Posts Behind The Scenes Look At Training For ‘John Wick 3’

Halle Berry is set to play a character called Sofia in the next John Wick movie, and based on a sneak peek she provided on Instagram, she’s training hard for the role.

“#Sofia has been my most physically challenging role to date,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her in the gym. “I have never trained this hard before in my life, and I’ve become a better person for it — challenges like this keep us youthful, energized, confident — it helps us realize we can do more than we ever thought.”

The actress posted a couple of photos in her Instagram stories where she’s doing martial arts training for the movie. Each picture shows her in various stages of simulated fights. In one of the photos, it looks like she’s doing hand-to-hand combat with a trainer/stuntman. In a couple of the other photos, it seems that she’s flipping other trainers.

It all looks very grueling, but Berry seems to be nailing it.

As IGN reports, John Wick fans were treated to an on-set photo which features the 52-year-old actress in costume for her role. In the photo, she’s wearing a skintight all-black outfit as she struts into the Continental Hotel. She’s also accompanied by two dogs.

The official account for the John Wick franchise tweeted the photo and called Sofia “a woman on a mission.” IGN reports that Berry’s character is not a villain, although she looks particularly intimidating in the photo.

As Coming Soon reports, at the end of the second movie, John Wick has a million dollar contract on his life and is running from the consequences of his actions. He killed a member of The High Table, a council of high powered crimelords who rule over various organizations in the John Wick universe. What’s worse is that he did it on Continental Hotel grounds, which is explicitly against the rules.

Halle Berry isn’t the only newcomer to join the franchise. According to IGN, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, and Anjelica Houston will also be making their John Wick debuts in the third movie.

On Instagram, Berry had high praise for the people who have been training her and expressed gratitude for their hard work. She also encouraged her fans to take up big challenges in their lives and get out of their comfort zones.

“Take today to consider people who take you out of your comfort zone, find something you feel you cannot do and create an opportunity for yourself to do it,” she wrote. “My sore muscles are here to tell you that you CAN.”