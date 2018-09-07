WWE Rumors: Shawn Michaels To Return And Wrestle 4-5 Matches Including Undertaker, AJ Styles, Per Barnburner

The Heartbreak Kid may be coming out of retirement, but for more than just "one more match."

On Monday Night Raw, WWE brought forth a very good segment with Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker which was also extremely odd. For more than a full decade, Michaels has been retired from in-ring competition and it was teased that he could end up returning for “one more match” as the crowd kept chanting. According to the latest rumors floating around, it seems the Heartbreak Kid comeback tour may actually be more than that.

As reported by Inquisitr, former WWE superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman believes WWE was planting the seeds for another match between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. If that were to happen, it would have to be on a big stage and one rumor has that happening very soon.

Cageside Seats is reporting that HBK vs. Taker is possibly going to take place on November 2, 2018, at the next big WWE event in Saudi Arabia. As of now, that event hasn’t even been confirmed by the company, but it is considered to be as big as WrestleMania and it would be the best setting for a match of that caliber.

While it would be shocking and exciting to see Michaels face off against The Undertaker once more, it may not be the only match he ends up having. Now, rumors are swirling that some iconic dream matches may finally take place.

WWE

The latest podcast episode of Fired Up by Barn Burner has a very interesting tidbit about the in-ring future of Shawn Michaels. Now, these are just rumors as of this time and it is no guarantee that HBK will get back in the ring for another match ever again, but this is as close as he’s been in 10 years.

According to Fired Up, WWE apparently has some really big plans for Shawn Michaels and would like him to wrestle up to five matches upon his in-ring return. One would be against The Undertaker and that would start the whole thing, but the other possibilities are very interesting.

One of those would be the dream match of Michaels vs. AJ Styles which is something that has been rumored for years now. Another match is against someone in NXT and it would most likely be that of Johnny Gargano as they’ve had some interaction in the past as well.

WWE

One of the other names being talked about is that of Kevin Owens, and fans realize just how huge that could actually be. The podcast said that WWE would want Michaels back for five matches, but they only specifically stated four possible opponents by name. No word on who the fifth may be.

Shawn Michaels had a great point on Monday Night Raw and it was that he has stayed true to his word of being retired. Fans know, though, that retirement never actually means “forever” in the world of professional wrestling. Now, if the rumors end up being true, HBK may be back in the ring to face The Undertaker, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and one of the top names in NXT for a series of matches the fans never thought would happen.