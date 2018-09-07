Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Son Saint At The Beach

There’s no denying that the Kardashians have some great genes.

Kim Kardashian is the proud mother to three beautiful kids — North, Saint, and baby Chicago. Frequently, the reality TV star will post photos of her kids on her popular Instagram account to share with the world just how adorable they are. Yesterday was no exception with Kim sharing a photo of her son Saint in his element at the beach.

The 37-year-old delighted her 117 million plus Instagram followers with a sweet photo of her 2-year-old son. In the sweet photo, Saint appears to be having a great time at the beach. The tot is rocking a pair of black swim shorts and corn rows in his hair as he walks through the undisclosed beach location.

It’s easy to see that he was playing at the beach as parts of his arms and legs are covered with sand speckles. In the photo, sisters North and Saint are nowhere to be seen so it is unclear as to whether or not they made the trip to the beach with their mom and brother.

So far, the sweet image has already gained a ton of attention from Kim’s Instagram followers with over 2.4 million likes in addition to 11,000 comments. Many fans chimed in to gush over how adorable Kim’s middle child is while countless others asked where North and Chicago were.

“You have the most beautiful children.”

“He’s so handsome beautiful mix of you and his father,” another fan wrote.

“So handsome! He is getting so big already,” one more commented.

And Kim has made it no secret that little Saint is smitten with his little sister, Chicago. As the Inquisitr shared last month, The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even revealed that her son, Saint West, is completely obsessed with his new baby sister. Not only that, but he’s also obsessed with his little cousins, True and Stormi.

“They love their cousins! Saint, every time he sees Stormi and True, he’s like, ‘I have a baby! Do you want to see my baby?!’ He is so obsessed with having a little sister. It is really, really cute. They are all so good together, but I think Saint is probably the most excited about all of the babies,” Kim dished.

Earlier in August, Kim again let fans know that Chicago and Saint have a great bond when she shared a photo of the two siblings sitting together, calling them “inseparable.”

The photo was wildly popular, earning Kim 5.8 million likes in addition to 55,000 comments.