Kate Middleton, Prince Harry’s Parenting Rules Revealed: No iPads, Family Cooks Together

The family strongly believes in outside play-time.

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have revealed their parenting rules, and you may find that they’re not that different from your own (if you’re a parent of small children, that is).

As OK Magazine reports, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will some day be the King and Queen Consort of England, respectively. But for now, they’re just “mum” and “dad” to their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. And like all kids, the three youngest Windsors all have to live by certain rules laid down by their parents. Rules like…

No iPads

Like many parents, Kate and William don’t want their kids relying too much on electronics for their entertainment. Instead, they prefer that their kids play with more learning-focused toys and, more importantly, play outside! An anonymous friend of the family says that Kate and William grew up without mobile devices, so their kids will do the same.

“As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment themselves, William and Kate are firm believers in toys, outdoor play and encouraging an active imagination.”

This is borne out by all the pictures you’ve seen of Kate, William, and the tots enjoying some time outside.

Apparently this is why we won’t see school photos of Princess Charlotte and Prince George this year https://t.co/YIiBDHIDvE pic.twitter.com/Mhqk8HmFkQ — Marie Claire (@marieclaireuk) September 7, 2018

Family Cooking Time

Kate has said previously that she loves cooking with the kids. And, according to Architectural Digest, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are naturals in the kitchen, especially when it comes to making pizza from scratch.

“They love it because they can get their hands messy.”

Meanwhile, as Marie Claire reported in August, the little Royals’ fondness for food helped their new Auntie Meghan win them over. That’s because Meghan knows her way around a kitchen and has been known to make homemade treats and bring them over to her niece and nephew.

Arts & Crafts

In a radio interview, William and Kate revealed that the kids enjoy doing crafty things such as painting. And, according to The Sun, George and Charlotte have even created homemade presents for their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

As “Normal” A Life As Possible

This is more of a generalized parenting philosophy than a specific rule, but as you’re well aware, William and Kate are trying to give their children as normal a life as possible, following a tradition started by William’s mother, Princess Diana.

Dropping Off At School

In the vein of keeping things as normal as possible, Kate and William do what many British (and American) parents do – they drop their kids off at school themselves, rather than hiring private tutors or sending a family driver to take them. This keeps the parents connected to the kids, and shows that the parents are invested in the kids’ education.