Kym also shared impossibly cute family vacation pictures of her twin babies first dip in the ocean.

Shark Tank star and successful businessman Robert Herjavec is cuddling up to his son in a sweet new photo shared on social media by wife Kym Herjavec this week as the star gave fans a look at some seriously cute family vacation photos. In a new snap the former Dancing with the Stars pro posted to her official Instagram account on September 6, Robert could be seen holding on to four-month-old Hudson as they took in the stunning scenery by a lake.

The photo showed Robert with little Hudson on his lap as he put his arms around him while the baby boy – who, alongside his twin sister Haven, will turn five-months-old on September 23 – seemed to be a little more distracted while the businessman turned back to his wife for the photo.

Herjavec was proudly holding onto this baby boy as they sat together on a bench during their sunny family vacation.

Kym then shared the sweetest caption for the photo she showed to her more than 250,000 followers on the social media site, simply writing, “My boys” with a red heart emoji to show off her love for Robert and Hudson.

Earlier in the day, Kym opted to share photos of the sweet family vacation as Hudson and Haven took their first mini swims in the ocean.

Herjavec posted several pictures of her babies enjoying some time by the water, sharing a picture of her son Hudson sitting alongside her in a swim diaper and a white sun hat on her Instagram page.

“Hudson’s first swim #17weeksold Tomorrow it’s the jet ski! (just kidding),” the DWTS dancer joked in the caption of the baby picture, which showed off her incredible post-baby body in a two-piece bikini and a fedora as she soaked up the sun with her family.

Kym then shared another photo showed that Haven wasn’t exactly taking to the water like her brother as the baby boy enjoyed a paddle in the ocean while the family stood on a dock.

While the Australian native held on to her son as he splashed around in the shallow water, the Instagram upload showed Robert holding on to baby Haven high above the water.

“Haven’s not so fussed with the Water! #17weekoldtwins,” she joked in the caption of the upload.

The impossibly cute family photos come shortly after Kym gushed about being a first-time mom in a June interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Being a mom, I have such a different respect for moms now, it’s unbelievable,” Kym told the outlet of how things have changed since she and Robert became parents to their twins earlier this year. “You just realize how incredible women are, and we shouldn’t put too much pressure on ourselves because everyone’s different,” she added. “And we’re all just doing the best we can!”

Herjavec then noted that although she welcomed twins, she loves getting to see “how different they are” through their personalities.