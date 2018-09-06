Sarah Sanders Accused Of Inciting Media Harassment With Tweet About Anonymous ‘NYT’ Op-Ed Writer

Sarah Sanders has been accused of inciting media harassment against The New York Times with an incendiary tweet about the alleged “senior Trump administration official” who penned an anonymous op-ed for the paper. In the Twitter statement, Sanders called the author a “gutless loser” and said that anyone wanting to unlock the mystery of his/her identity could call the opinion desk at the “failing NYT.” Sanders included the phone number for the desk.

“They are the only ones complicit in this deceitful act,” she added. “We stand united together and fully support our President Donald J. Trump.”

Sanders’ inclusion of a phone number for the New York Times led some to say that she was promoting media harassment.

“This feels like you’re trying to turn people against the press. What next, a call for arms?” writer Mike P. Williams tweeted. “You’re a disgusting and dangerous shill who is going to get innocent people hurt or killed. No idea how you live with yourself. But then again you are a Huckabee.”

There were also claims that she had committed an ethics violation by doing so.

“Thanks Sarah! You just provided another exhibit for the court of law for your ethics violations- the prohibition on misusing your official position under 5 CFR 2635.702,” wrote Gretchen Oehler Hogg. “This is targeted harassment that you are promoting.”

In a subsequent tweet, Hogg added that she had reported Sanders’ post to Twitter.

Others echoed the sentiment.

“Hi Sarah, thank you so much for posting this, it’s an actual violation of the law and a wonderful reminder that you’re willfully complicit in every felony and horror of this regime,” author Rob Sheridan tweeted.

For those of you asking for the identity of the anonymous coward: pic.twitter.com/RpWYPHa6To — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 6, 2018

As the Inquisitr previously reported, yesterday The New York Times made the rare decision to publish an anonymous op-ed titled, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.” In the piece, the author tells of turmoil in the administration and an effort on the inside to curb the president’s “agenda” and his “misguided impulses.”

He/she contends that the president is “amoral” and lacks the mental capacity to lead the nation. Although the author claims to be a part of the “resistance,” they distanced themselves from what they call the effort to bring down the president by the “left.” But they stressed that Donald Trump is not an advocate of conservative values and that he has gone on bewildering rants in important settings. Any “progress” that the current administration has made has been done in spite of him, the piece adds.

There was speculation that Vice President Mike Pence may have written the editorial because of its use of the word “lodestar.” Pence says that the speculation is false, the Inquisitr reports.

The claims in the New York Times op-ed seem to back up the reports made in Bob Woodward’s new book, Fear: Trump In The White House. In the book, Woodward, a veteran investigative journalist who made his name covering Watergate, also tells of senior officials running the ship instead of Trump. In one anecdote, a senior adviser even removes a trade document from the president’s desk so that he wouldn’t be able to sign it.