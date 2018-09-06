Active Shooter Reported At Downtown Cincinnati Fifth Third Bank

The Cincinnati Enquirer has reported that there is an active shooter in Downtown Cincinnati at a Fifth Third Bank location.

“The scene was announced as secure at about 9:15 a.m., but there are multiple victims in the area of 511 Walnut Street. One victim was located at 5th and Walnut streets, according to police. Another victim was located inside the nearby Graeter’s ice cream shop. A witness to the shooting said there were at least three people injured in the shooting.”

Very early reports from Perry Schaible, a local reporter in Cincinnati say that the shooting happened in the lobby & loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building. One person was allegedly shot by Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati.

A witness inside the building said they heard 6 to 12 gunshots on two separate occasions and saw at least two victims.

There are suspected to be only one active shooter, now dead after being shot by the police. Current possible casualties based on very early reports are 2 dead, including the shooter.

A University of Cincinnati Medical Center spokeswoman told CBS affiliate WKRC-TV that four victims had been transported to the hospital. She did not reveal the conditions of the victims.

A witness at the hospital told reporter Tessa DiTirro that only one victim was taken into an operating room.

Reporter Jeff Hirsh of WKRC-TV posted a picture to Twitter of Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley arriving at the scene.

Mayor Cranley has just arrived and is being briefed about the downtown shooting. @local12 pic.twitter.com/k6B5fE4sLJ — Jeff Hirsh (@local12jeff) September 6, 2018

Cincinnati Police Captain Butler addresses journalist.

Ohio Senatorial candidate Sherrod Brown made a statement on Twitter.

“Devastating news in Cincinnati this morning. Thank you to the first responders who are rushing to the scene.”