‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards’ Paramount Show ‘American Woman’ Has Been Canceled

Kyle Richards' scripted series wasn't getting the numbers the network expected.

After just one season, American Woman has been booted from Paramount Network’s lineup.

According to a report shared by Deadline on September 5, the scripted series, which was inspired by the life of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, simply wasn’t getting the viewership needed to secure a second season.

American Woman was first picked up by TV Land before ultimately airing on the Paramount Network with a respectable debut on June 1. Unfortunately, what started off as a successful series began slipping in ratings from week to week. As the outlet explained, the show’s ratings declined, especially in the key demos and reached a series low that dipped -71% from the premiere.

While other shows airing on the network were seeing an increase in viewership, topped off with a high-rated finale, American Woman saw the opposite.

Kyle Richards’ show was written based on the life of her mother, Kathleen Richards, who raised her and her two sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards, in the 1970s. On the series, the life of Kathleen was depicted through a character named Bonnie, who was played by actress Alicia Silverstone.

According to Deadline, the character of Bonnie was described as an unconventional mother struggling to raise her daughters after leaving her husband in the midst of the second-wave feminism in Los Angeles. Also featured on the series were two of Bonnie’s best friends, Kathleen and Diana, who were played by Mena Suvari and Jennifer Bartels, respectively.

Following the cancelation of American Woman, TV Land’s hit series Younger, which stars Hilary Duff, Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, and Nico Tortorella, will be moving to Paramount Network.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times ahead of the American Woman premiere earlier this year, Kyle Richards opened up about what led her to write a story about her childhood.

“I like to write, but it’s hard when you have four kids. But I would write sometimes when, you know, everyone was sleeping or whatever,” she recalled.

“When my mom passed away, I thought, ‘I really wanna share who she was, because she really was a special and unique woman.’ And it took my being a mom and an adult to have that extra appreciation for her,” she continued. “I always appreciated her, you know, but I had perspective as I got older. She’s strict, and she could get, you know, a temper sometimes or whatever it was. But as an adult you’re like well, yeah, hello, she was raising these kids on her own. She was stressed. She wanted the best for us, and you know, she was doing her best like we all are trying to do. And I just really wanted to share that story once I lost my mom as a, I guess, sort of love letter to her, too.”