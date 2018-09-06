Lily Allen Recalls Catching James Blunt Having Sex In Her Hotel Room

English singer Lily Allen revealed that she once caught fellow singer James Blunt having sex in her hotel room, writes People.

Although Allen didn’t reveal when the event happened, she opened up about the details. While staying at infamous West Hollywood hotel Chateau Marmont, the singer caught Blunt having sex in the foyer of her hotel room. She spilled the details in a Yahoo Be interview.

“I once walked in on somebody having sex with James Blunt in the foyer of my hotel room at Chateau Marmont. Not that it’s shameful to have sex with James Blunt. It was just that it happened to be happening in the foyer of my hotel room.”

The incident is believed to have occurred several years ago, before Blunt began dating Sofia Wellesley in 2012. The “Beautiful” singer celebrated his four-year wedding anniversary with the granddaughter of the Duke of Wellington on the same day that Allen spilled the beans about what she had seen.

The songstress has revealed many secrets this week. She made headlines after she admitted to an incident that occurred in 2014 in an Instagram post, reported the Inquisitr. After she discovered that a tabloid leaked the story ahead of her memoir’s release date, the singer decided to address the rumors.

Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

In the caption of the photo she posted on September 1, she wrote, “I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I’m not proud, but I’m not ashamed. I don’t do it anymore…They’re bound to make sound worse than it was. Just wanted to give you Er, the ‘heads up’!”

The revelation will be fully detailed in her memoir My Thoughts Exactly, set to be released on September 20.

She also explained the incident on Australian TV talk show The Project, writes the Inquisitr.

“In retrospect, I know what was going on. I think I had postnatal depression and my marriage was deteriorating and I found outlets to deal with all of that.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BnMUsGWgO-i/?utm_source=ig_embed

Many of Allen’s fans commended her honesty. One wrote, “You dont have to feel bad. If your desires were to join females in a bed, its your life no one else,” while another commented, “Why are we judging? She is going out of her way to be transparent and tell us things she probably would have never imagined (probably cause of people like you). I really appreciate that in general and shows me how human Lily is.”

However, some fans felt the complete opposite, with one writing, “The commodification of female bodies is never a good thing.”