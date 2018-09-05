Chiara Ferragni’s Wedding Dress Is Getting More Attention Than Meghan Markle’s

Chiara Ferragni's wedding dress is picking up more of a social media buzz than Meghan Markle's did.

The world did not think a wedding dress could hold more value or create more of a social buzz than the dress of Meghan Markle, designed by Clare Waight Keller. However, according to Launchmetrics, Chiara Ferragni – the face behind the blog titled The Blonde Salad – has taken the crown from Markle after her wedding dress reached a media impact value of $5.2 million. The calculations reveal the blogger “earned” almost twice as much money for her dress designer than the Duchess of Sussex, Daily Mail reports.

The 31-year-old social influencer kicked off her blog back in 2009. To date, she has accumulated 14.6 million followers on Instagram. She also has an impressive number of partnerships with both beauty and fashion brands under her belt. She is the CEO and President of her own company called TBS Crew. She has even launched a collection of shoes, accessories, and clothing.

While Chiara isn’t royalty, an actress, or even a model, her success as a social influencer allowed her to create more of a social media buzz for her wedding dress and designer than Meghan’s.

This past weekend in Sicily, Ferragni tied the knot with her husband Fedez (who has his own 6.6 million Instagram followers). The duo updated their followers in real time during their three-day wedding ceremony.

In honor of her special day, Chiara donned two separate Dior wedding gowns custom designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. According to Fashionista, 1,600 hours of work went into the creation of the first gown that she wore during the ceremony. The second gown was embroidered to include motifs that reflected on their relationship. One of which included a lion to represent their young son Leon. Leon could be seen in the arms of the bride and groom in several of the wedding photos.

While the wedding gowns were a huge investment of time and expenses for Dior, it appears to have been a wise investment. Even the official hashtag for the gowns “#TheFerragnez” had over 67 million engagements.

Ferragni’s wedding did feature several other brands including her rehearsal dinner dress by Prada and her bridal party outfitted by Alberta Ferretti and Lancome. Statistically, the wedding gowns accounted for 15 percent of the total media impact value of her wedding ceremony.

Meghan’s wedding dress, on the other hand, accounted for 7 percent of the Royal Wedding’s total media impact value.

Demonstrating just how powerful her social media following is, each of Chiara’s wedding photos on her Instagram have accumulated between 1.5 and three million likes as well as thousands of comments praising and congratulating the blonde blogger on her special day.