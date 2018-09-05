‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, September 6: Billy Confesses To Phyllis!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 6 bring an unexpected confession, a promise, and an irate girlfriend.

Billy (Jason Thompson) makes an admission to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), according to She Knows Soaps. He’s been sneaking around for a while now and trying to hide his relapse into his gambling addiction, and while Phyllis knew something was up, she didn’t realize how far Billy had slipped.

When he manages to buy himself into a poker game in Vegas the next day, Billy starts out with a lie about working in Arizona, and Phyllis believes him, but she wants to go. However, he manages to dissuade her, and he’s basically scot-free, but he can’t stomach lying to the woman he loves anymore. Billy ‘fesses up to Phyllis, and then he asks her to support him while he tries to figure out if he can play poker at such a high level. He wants her on board with his gambling instead of him hiding it from her, but will Phyllis agree to what appears to be a crazy idea for a gambling addict?

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) stands up for Arturo (Jason Canela). She’s bummed that Arturo didn’t return from his business trip with her brother Nick (Joshua Morrow). When she runs into both Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) she gives him a good questioning about why he’s in Genoa City and why Arturo leaves the room when Rey shows up. She also blamed her boyfriend’s brother for being the reason Arturo stayed out of town with extra business.

Of course, Rey doesn’t give Abby many answers. In fact, he accuses Abby of thinking with her heart instead of her head, and then he gives her warning about not getting herself hurt.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) receives a promise from Nick. He’s upset that Sharon didn’t look at houses while he was out of town. Nick cannot understand why Sharon was willing to move with him to San Diego, but she won’t consider moving out of the ranch house that sits on Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) property.

After some discussion, Sharon points out that she feels Nick’s rush to move has everything to do with getting back at Victor for attempting to take Christian. Ever since the custody battle, Nick has been dead set on bringing his father down and hurting Victor in all the worst ways. He even started Dark Horse for that reason. Nick promises Sharon that all that stuff is over, but she’s skeptical since Rey is in town investigating J.T.’s credit cards, which Nick used fraudulently.