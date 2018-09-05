Meghan And Kate Are Not Allowed To Wear Diamonds During The Day

There are many rules and traditions that have to be navigated by the royal women, and it doesn’t just dictate the way they act and what they can and cannot do in public. Royal women also have certain guidelines when it comes to the way that they dress, with so many rules dictating their wardrobe that both Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have entire “teams of aides” that help dress them every day, according to royal etiquette expert Myka Meier.

“They have a team who know what is appropriate for the event they’re attending, and Meghan especially would be given a lot of advice on (what to choose),” said in an interview with news.com.au.

The royals also have different rules to abide by at daytime and nighttime events. One of these time-specific rules revolves around the wearing of diamonds.

According to Meier, royal women are not supposed to wear diamonds during the day when they are considered to be working.

“Other jewels are worn pre-6pm. Before 6pm, you’ll see metallics, gemstones, pearls, sapphires. At night, you’ll see the diamonds come out, and that’s in order to not come across as flashy in your appearance.”

This, of course, does not include their engagement rings, which Catherine and Meghan wear at all times.

And these jewels aren’t freely flung at the royal family either, with both Catherine and Meghan having to pay for any jewels that don’t come out of the family’s sizable collection.

“Royal aides can call in dozens and dozens of pieces, for just one sitting,” Meier said. “At the end of the day, the Duchess of Cambridge or Duchess of Sussex would have the choice of the final piece, and everything else would be sent back. Meghan, in her old life, would have been gifted all sorts of fabulous things to wear and now she may not take free pieces, or gifts, and must pay for whatever she chooses. She has to buy them.”

Those at the front of the queue to the throne are considered working roles and have to attend a myriad of official royal engagements throughout the year, as well as adding more events to their calendars through tours and charity work. As a result, they need to be dressed professionally at all times while working.

Other rules that dictate how they must look during the day include covered shoulders, absolutely no cleavage, and the addition of stockings to their outfits, something the Queen is insistent upon. Royal women are expected to dress modestly, meaning they should not be rocking mini skirts and thigh-high slits in their skirts either.