Nick & Joe Jonas Spotted With Girlfriends Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner In New York City

Joe and Nick Jonas organized a date night on Tuesday evening, with each of the former Jonas Brothers members bringing out their significant other, Joe’s fiancée Sophie Turner and Nick’s girlfriend Priyanka Chopra, according to reports from E News.

The two couples were caught in New York City after spending the day at the U.S. Open tennis tournament. After a long and hot day watching stars like Serena Williams dominate, the couples were dressed for a casual affair that evening, with everyone wearing jeans and sneakers, outside of Chopra who looked absolutely stunning in her Fendi dress and high heels.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nick was very active on his Instagram at the tennis tournament, getting very vocal in his support for Serena Williams. At one point he posted a boomerang video of the star athlete mid-serve with the caption “Let’s go @serenawilliams.” Chopra wasn’t one to be left out of the action, as she stayed active on Instagram throughout, including posting a photo of the foursome as well as her mother that’s just lovely.

While the two couples maintained a low-key aura about their time at the U.S. Open, treating the event as any regular fan would, that didn’t stop the public from reacting when they saw the couples out in public. Twitter user Rachel Moore posted a video of everyone in their seats close to the action with the caption, “wowwww I’m shook just spotted @nickjonas and @priyankachopra at the @usopen on my break AHHHH.”

Joe Jonas has been making the most of his time at the U.S. Open, as he was spotted at the event several times over the course of the weekend. Joe and Turner were in the mood for fun when they were caught together watching a match on Saturday evening, kissing each other throughout the evening and at one point Turner placed a pillow underneath her shirt, creating the appearance that she was pregnant and sending the celeb rumor and Game of Thrones rumor world into a tizzy trying to figure out what she meant.

When Joe attended the tournament on Monday with his older brother Kevin, the pair found themselves in the middle of a beer chugging contest on the stadium’s screen. Joe emerged victorious from the dual, but there was no bitterness between the pair. Immediately after the contest, the two brothers stood up and performed the floss dance in almost complete synchronization.