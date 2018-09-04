Rose McGowan Fears For Her Health After Stress From Me Too Movement, ‘Betrayal’ By Asia Argento

Rose McGowan reveals she feels “betrayed” by fellow Me Too movement leader Asia Argento after the Italian actress was accused of sexually assaulting an underage actor when he was 17-years-old.

She is also worried about her long-term health due to the stress of being the face of the movement around the world.

In an interview with the television show Good Morning Britain, McGowan also referred to Harvey Weinstein as the “cult leader” of Hollywood, as reported by Page Six.

McGowan was also in the country to pick up her GQ Men of the Year Inspiration Award, becoming the first woman to receive the honor.

The author of Brave said that she believed Argento was “lying” to her regarding her relationship with Jimmy Bennett.

Argento was 37 when she allegedly slept with the 17-year-old actor.

McGowan said on the morning talk show, “if we’re going to look for beauty in this really horrible situation,” it shows that “boys have voices too.”

The actress also noted that her feelings on the subject were “very insignificant” and she expected there to be “due process” in regards to the allegations.

“MeToo is not just for women, I’ve had so many men share their stories of abuse, it’s never happened before in history and people are freaking out and trying to analyze and crunch the data,” she explained.

“My response is to let it breathe, let people have their voice. If I feel like walking down the street naked, no one has the right to rape me. When I take my girlfriend, who is masculine presenting, to a gay club, oftentimes she gets grabbed. Everybody has the sovereign right to their body,” she added.

She also bit back at show host Piers Morgan’s claim that many longstanding entertainment careers have been damaged by “false” accusations regarding sexual misconduct.

“I don’t know if we know if careers are over because it’s been such a short period of time. The hell you go through just to speak truth really whittles down the false accusations. You can cut off the rot and let the good people come up. All we need to do is to have a collective conversation.”

Francois Durand / Getty Images

She also admitted fearing for her health in the long term due to the stress of the past two years, calling them “mindbending.”

McGowan also noted, “I was never really in love with Hollywood, for me it was my day job, I’m an artist in full and always been a writer and now a filmmaker and a producer and singing on an album that I’ve been creating for the past three years.”