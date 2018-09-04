Chris Watts Kept Away From Funeral Of Wife Shannan & Daughters Because He ‘Knew Better’

Chris Watts knew better than to mess with his wife and daughters’ funeral plans.

According to People, this past Saturday, Shannan Watts, her 4-year-old daughter Bella, and her 3-year-old daughter Celeste were laid to rest in an hour and a half ceremony at a church in North Carolina. Shannan was pregnant with a little boy at the time of her murder and he was also honored at the ceremony.

But while many family and friends of the Watts family were present at the services, there was one person who knew better than to intervene with anything — Chris Watts. While he is currently in jail awaiting the trial for the murder of his wife and children, he wouldn’t be able to actually attend the services anyway, but he also knew better than to try and have any input on the services, according to a source.

“He knew better than to suggest anything,” the source says.

Rev. John J. Forbes at Sacred Heart Catholic Church performed the services and while it was too difficult for Shannan’s parents to speak, they did both provide heartfelt statements for Forbes to read to those who were attending the services.

“I have so much to say, but I will make it short. Daddy loves you. You are a wonderful daughter and a great mother. You are nothing but pure love, always caring for everyone,” Shannan’s father, Frank Rzucek said. “You will always be Daddy’s Little Girl. Until we meet again, I love you with all my heart, see you later. Love you, Dad. Butterfly kisses.”

The murders of Shannan Watts and her children captivated the nation last month. As the Inquisitr shared, Chris Watts confessed to the murders of his wife and kids after they were reported missing. The 33-year-old was charged with three counts of first-degree murder as well as tampering with physical evidence.

When they family disappeared, Watts initially was interviewed on television, saying that his wife disappeared from their Frederick, Colorado, home without a trace. He claimed that she took the kids and left her purse and keys at home in his first version of the story.

“When I came home and then walked in the house, nothing. Vanished. Nothing was here,” he told reporters. “My kids are my life…. I mean, those smiles light up my life.”

Of course, he later confessed to the murders, telling police that he and his wife had an “emotional conversation” the night she disappeared but then didn’t give many more details. The night of the arrest, he says that he “went into a rage” and loaded all three bodies into his truck and hid them at an oil work site about 40 miles from their home.

Watts is scheduled to appear in court next on November 11.