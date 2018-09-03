Victoria Beckham And Four Kids Rock The Cover Of ‘British Vogue’

Talk about good genetics!

The Beckham family seems to be genetically blessed.

The famous family will grace the cover of the October issue of British Vogue. Earlier today, Victoria shared the cover photo with her 22 million plus Instagram followers and they were excited about it.

Husband David Beckham does not appear on the cover with his family, but alongside Victoria are her and David’s four kids — 19-year-old Brooklyn, 16-year-old Romeo, 13-year-old Cruz, and 7-year-old Harper. The family poses against a tree with Victoria at front and center of the image, wearing a white button down blouse as her long dark locks fall to her shoulders.

The mother of four puts her arm around son Romeo as he sports a graphic t-shirt and a white bandana on his head. Just in front of Romeo is the youngest of the squad, Harper, who looks like her mother’s doppelganger. The youngster is wearing a white long sleeve shirt with black stripes. Son Cruz looks a little more preppy in a red polo shirt as he also rocks a bandana like his brother. Just in front of him is the family dog, Olive.

And last but not least is Brooklyn, who looks chic in a white t-shirt and brown leather jacket. The 19-year-old looks like a perfect mix of his mother and father in the sweet picture. Victoria’s photo has already earned her a lot of attention with over 510,000 likes in addition to 2,500 plus comments.

Many fans took time to let Victoria know how beautiful she and her children look while countless others couldn’t get over how much Victoria’s kids have grown up in the latest snapshot.

“What a beautiful and inspiring family!!! Best celebrity parents in my book!!!”

“Well done Victoria you are a very smart and intelligent woman who as gone on to surprise and show she does have wot it takes to be successful best move you made leaving England,” another wrote.

“Absolutely stunning. You must feel so proud of your lovely family,” one more chimed in.

And though David did not appear in the cover photo with his family, he does make an appearance in at least one image in the spread. Along with the first picture, Victoria also posted a fun shot of her kids squirting water guns in a big grassy, area. Each of her children appears with a water gun in hand while little Harper’s hair is soaking wet from the battle.

Mom Victoria and dad David look very relaxed as they sit in the middle of their kids’ battle along with dog Olive. Like the first photo, this has also gained Beckham a lot of attention with over 361,000 likes as well as 1,100 comments.