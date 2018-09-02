'They are very different people and just don’t get on.'

In the last few years, Prince Charles and his sons, Princes William and Harry seemed to have put aside the tensions of the past and healed at least some of the past hurts surrounding Princess Diana. All three men seem to have moved on, but it is now being suggested that this has just been a good public face, as it’s not an option to have public discord.

The Daily Beast is reporting that the strains of their relationship are not in the past, according to an anonymous source from within palace circles.

“They are very different people and they just don’t get on. It’s as simple as that. They rarely see each other outside of official business.”

Prince Charles reportedly hates that the princes “emote” and share their feelings about the past, their mother, and mental health issues.

The 20th anniversary of Diana’s death was said to be the peak of the strain, with Prince Charles nearly painted out of the picture. Prince Harry talked about the things he couldn’t share back then as a boy.

“My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today”

It sounds like the relationship between Prince Charles and his sons are no different than anyone else’s, and that there are unresolved feelings that as their father, something more should have been done to protect the boys and comfort them. Prince Harry obviously felt alone.

Another crack in the relationship between the future monarch and the princes seems to involve Prince Charles’s former adviser, Mark Bolland and his campaign to put Princess Diana in the past to help people accept Camilla at all cost.

“Bolland ran a ruthless media operation after Diana’s death aimed at getting the public and the media to accept Camilla. Under Bolland’s influence, Prince Charles sanctioned gross violations of his sons’ privacy in return for positive media coverage.”

Bolland, with Prince Charles’ permission, shared details of Prince William’s first meeting with Camilla at age 16, and also leaked details of Prince Harry and his alleged pot smoking, which left both princes feeling betrayed.

When Prince Charles attempts to take the reins and tell Prince William what to do, it’s met with pushback. Even with Queen Elizabeth still steering the ship, the father and son seem to have issues working together.

“William is also unhappy with Charles’s camp for promulgating the notion that the Cambridges aren’t pulling their weight. In fairness, they have three young children and there is no reasonable way they can be expected to match the hundreds of tree-plantings, plaque-unveilings, ribbon-cuttings, hospital visits, and walkabouts Charles and Camilla perform each year.”

Mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and former wife of Prince Charles, lady Diana lost her life in a tragic car accident on 31st August 1999. Lady Diana was also titled ‘People’s Princess’ due to her philanthropic activities.https://t.co/O0hJDsEqb9 — Global Village Space (@GVS_News) August 31, 2018

The late Robert Higdon said that the public doesn’t realize how jealous Prince Charles is of others in the spotlight and that he sees William and Kate in particular as a threat.

“People don’t fully realize the extent to which Charles is jealous of anyone who gets more attention than he does. Charles was incredibly jealous of Diana for swallowing up all the attention, and the fact that polls routinely show that two-thirds of Britons would rather have William and Kate as their king and queen than Charles and Camilla has always been a source of tension between the two camps.”

The Daily Beast said that as expected, the palace had no comment on the story or any tumult in the relationship between Prince Charles and his sons.