‘Basketball Wives’ Gloria Govan Arrested For Child Endangerment

It all started when she and ex-husband Matt Barnes arrived to pick up their children from school Friday.

Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan got into a heated argument with ex-husband Matt Barnes Friday and ended up behind bars on felony charges of child endangerment. TMZ reports that it all started when they both showed up to pick up their 9-year-old twin boys, Isaiah Michael Barnes and Carter Kelly Barnes, from school.

About five minutes before school let out, 33-year-old Govan arrived at the school to pick up the boys. After they got into her car, Barnes showed up. He told her that they were supposed to be with him for the weekend, and the boys got out of their mother’s car and into Barnes’. When he pulled off the school property, Govan followed him. The police report indicates that she screamed and cussed and eventually blocked Barnes’ car. At this point, someone placed a call to 911, and when police officers arrived, she was charged with felony child endangerment. Once the Sacramento Kings forward provided legal documents that proved he was supposed to have custody of the children over the Labor Day weekend, Govan was also charged with violating a court order. BET reports that she was released on $100,000 bail Saturday morning. Neither she nor Barnes has publicly commented on the incident.

Gloria did, however, take to Instagram Friday to post what she called a “Prayer for Today.”

“Father, thank You for Your sufficient grace. Thank You for empowering me and equipping me no matter what I may be facing. Today, I lift my eyes to You for You are my help. I receive Your grace for everything I need in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

Govan also commented on her post, saying that everyone has some kind of struggle, no matter “how much money, success, or followers” they have. She added, “Don’t let peoples filtered pictures fool you. God has equipped you.” She went on to advise people who are going through difficult times in their lives to trust God to get them through it and to not hesitate to reach out for help. She made no mention of the incident at her children’s school.

Gloria Govan and Matt Barnes married in 2012 and separated in 2014. There was bad blood between Barnes and Govan’s current boyfriend, Derek Fisher, for a while. Barnes and Fisher were once teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. When Fisher started dating Govan, Fisher suspected they had actually started seeing each other before the marriage ended. Things seem to be better between the two basketball stars now as Barnes has congratulated Fisher on his engagement.