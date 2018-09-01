Kendall Jenner Hangs Out With Anwar Hadid Amid Ben Simmons Split Rumors

Kendall Jenner was photographed spending time with Anwar Hadid, the brother of her friends Bella and Gigi Hadid, over the weekend as rumors continue to fly about her relationship with Ben Simmons.

According to a September 1 report by Hollywood Life, Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid hung out at a cook-off in Malibu on Friday night. The pair spent the first night of Labor Day weekend together just three months after they were shockingly photographed making out.

As many fans will remember, Kendall was rumored to be dating Ben Simmons at the beginning of summer when she was seen kissing Anwar. Following the photo scandal, Jenner’s relationship with Simmons really took off, and she wasn’t seen getting close to Hadid again.

However, this week, rumors began to fly that Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ relationship was basically over and that things have cooled off significantly following a hot and heavy summer for the pair. Their busy schedules were said to be the reason behind the split speculation, which is now being fueled by the fact that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen spending time with Anwar again.

“Ben is just as busy as Kendall and their relationship has taken a toll from the lack of hanging out, but it’s not to say that it’s completely done. So rumors of a split are definitely something that might happen in the very near future but they still consider themselves a couple. A couple on life support, but a couple nonetheless,” an insider told the outlet, adding that Ben was not in attendance at the cook-off.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were seen getting close all summer long. They were spotted at the clubs, at Khloe Kardashian’s Fourth of July party, cozying up on Ben’s birthday, and even took a vacation to Mexico together at the end of August. However, things have seemingly changed between them.

Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Kendall and Ben’s relationship is “fizzling” because of their busy schedules, and that Jenner doesn’t want to “wait around for anyone,” adding that “she knows there’s always a hot new fling waiting around the corner for her.”

Meanwhile, Jenner and Simmons are not completely broken up yet. They are said to still be in contact, but things aren’t looking good. “She’s definitely not set on him,” the source said of Kendall’s feelings towards the budding NBA star.