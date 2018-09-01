‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Will Be Announced Tuesday Morning On ‘Good Morning America’

The Bachelor 2019 has officially been chosen, and fans will get to find out who ABC’s next leading man will be during Tuesday morning’s episode of Good Morning America.

According to an August 31 report by E! Online, ABC has finally chosen the next star of The Bachelor, and the choice may be a controversial one. Fans will finally get to see what’s in store for the new season when the next Bachelor makes his identity known during Tuesday’s all new GMA.

The outlet reports that ABC has made an offer to one of the men in Bachelor nation, and that it has been accepted. Although there have been last minute changes in the past, it seems that, for now, everything is set.

Earlier this month, it was reported that six men were in the running to be the next Bachelor. “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile, Colton Underwood, Jason Tartick, and Blake Horstmann were all being considered, along with Ben Higgins and one other.

“I have to tell you I have never seen a casting like this where everybody is all over the place. I think we’ve heard every name under the sun.” ABC executive Rob Mills previously admitted.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Reality Steve, a blogger who is known for having the inside scoop on all things Bachelor-related, revealed that ABC has chosen Colton Underwood to be their new leading man.

If true, the decision would be a controversial one. As many fans know, Colton’s story during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette was an interesting one. The 26-year-old revealed that he was still a virgin, and although he wasn’t saving himself for marriage, he was saving himself for the right person.

However, Colton’s lack of experience wouldn’t be the thing that would turn off fans. Instead, Underwood’s involvement with the Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise seems to be an issue for some viewers.

Colton Underwood was in Becca Kufrin’s final four men, and then immediately moved on to Bachelor in Paradise. During his time in Paradise, Underwood shed tears over his relationship with Kufrin, revealing that he wasn’t emotionally over the break up. He also rekindled his former relationship with Tia Booth, which means he jumped from a relationship with Becca into one with Tia, and would now be looking to get engaged on The Bachelor.

Some fans believe that to be a little too much for their liking, and have spoken out about wanting someone such as Jason Tartick to be the new leading man due to his sincerity, maturity, and kind personality.

However, nothing has been confirmed at this point, and fans will have to wait until next week to find out who has officially been named ABC’s next Bachelor.