Donald Trump Jr. Blames Democrats For Mollie Tibbetts’ Death, Even After Family Asks Not To Politicize It

Family members had pleaded with those looking to use her death to score political points about immigration.

Donald Trump Jr. said Democrats are to blame for the death of Mollie Tibbetts, even though family members of the slain Iowa college student have asked that politicians stop using her murder to score political points.

This week, the eldest son of President Donald Trump wrote a fiery op-ed for the Des Moines Register claiming that Mollie’s death came because of liberal immigration policies. The college student was abducted and murdered while taking a jog, and the suspect is an undocumented immigrant.

“The reaction from some Democrats and others on the left to the murder of Mollie Tibbetts is as despicable as it is revealing,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

“The mask is off and the true radical face of the Democrats has been exposed,” he added. “They are seemingly more concerned with protecting their radical open-borders agenda than the lives of innocent Americans.”

The op-ed blaming Democrats for the death of Mollie Tibbetts came after the girl’s family has asked that people stop using her murder to push political beliefs about immigration. Her aunt, Sandi Tibbetts, wrote a long Facebook post calling out those who never knew Mollie but were trying to use her death to their benefit.

“Especially for those of you who did not know her in life, you do not get to usurp Mollie and her legacy for your racist, false narrative now that she is no longer with us. We hereby reclaim our Mollie,” she wrote.

Mollie’s father also made it a point to thank the Hispanic community in Iowa, many of whom turned out to help search for the college student in the days before her body was found.

This is not the first time Donald Trump Jr. has used Mollie Tibbetts’ death to make a political point. He had previously tweeted about her death, criticizing liberals for their views on immigration, but in doing so misspelled the name of the murdered college student.

“This is what happens when moronic Politically Correct culture is allowed to rule over common sense and rational thinking. Truly one of the dumbest takes on a terrible tragedy I’ve ever seen,” Trump Jr. tweeted, adding a hashtag that incorrectly spelled her last name.

Donald Trump Jr. is not the only one criticized for using the death of Mollie Tibbetts to make a political point. As the Des Moines Register reported, an Idaho man who runs a Neo-Nazi podcast has paid for robocalls that deliver hateful messages about illegal immigrants and Mexicans.