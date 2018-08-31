Benji Madden Shares Rare, Sweet Post To Cameron Diaz On Her Birthday: ‘I’m So Grateful To Be Yours’

Turns out, Benji Madden is a hopeless romantic.

While Madden and his wife, Cameron Diaz, usually keep their relationship rather private, Madden took the time to gush about his wife yesterday on her 46th birthday, with an incredibly sweet and heartfelt post that was shared to his Instagram page.

“Happy Birthday Baby There’s so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are. Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of Marriage,” he started the post.

“The way you live your life everyday, and your compassion for the world shines thru in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime. You’re the realest. I’m so grateful to be yours Always&Forever, and to call you my One&Only. True Love.”

Along with the adorable caption, Madden posted a photo that was equally as sweet. In the image, which appears to be a little bit of a throwback, Madden and Diaz look very fall-chic as they stand in front of a lake surrounded by gorgeous trees.

Cameron is dressed in black leggings, boots, and a sweatshirt while she adds a few pops of color to her ensemble with a cream-colored scarf and a long-sleeved buffalo check shirt tied around her waist. She wears her hair down as she smiles for the photo.

Madden is also primarily dressed in black with jeans, a long sleeved shirt, and a stylish leather vest. To complete his look, he also wears a pair of dark-colored sneakers as well as a black beanie. It comes as no surprise that Madden’s followers have taken a liking to the rare photo of the couple together, having garnered 55,000 likes, in addition to 630-plus comments, within just a day of posting.

A few fans commented on the post to wish Cameron a happy birthday, while others couldn’t help but gush over what a cute couple the pair make.

“Oh benji you are an amazing man with a beautiful heart i am glad you found your equal.”

“Happy bday Cameron. You guys look so adorable together,” another wrote.

“Cutest couple ever,” one more commented.

The couple certainly seemed to be keeping their romance alive this past summer. As the Inquisitr shared, the pair jetted off to Florence, Italy, where they were seen walking through the grounds of the Four Seasons and packing on the PDA. During the getaway, Cameron was often photographed with a huge smile on her face.

It’s clear to see that the two are still madly in love, having tied the knot back in 2015.