‘The Conners’ Cast Returns To Set Without Roseanne Barr

The Conners are officially back. The Roseanne cast returned to set for the highly anticipated spin-off series following the cancellation of the original show’s revival.

According to an August 31 report by Us Weekly Magazine, the Roseanne cast gathered together on set for the first day of working on The Conners. The show’s official Twitter account posted the first photo of the cast back together, minus Roseanne Barr, who signed off on the characters being used for the spin-off after her racist tweets about former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett, caused the show to be cancelled.

In the new photo, Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner), John Goodman (Dan Conner), Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner), Michael Fishman (DJ Conner), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris), Emma Kenney (Harris Healy), Ames McNamara (Mark Healy), and Jayden Rey (Mary Conner), are all seen sitting in the iconic Conner kitchen as they seemingly go over a script for the show.

While the character of Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) has been written off of the show, it has not been confirmed as to how the Conner family matriarch will exit. However, it has been widely speculated by fans and even John Goodman himself, that Rosie will likely be dead when the spin-off premieres this fall.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, John Goodman was recently asked when his character would be up to when The Conners premiered, and he replied, “It’s an unknown. I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

Goodman also talked about the revival being cancelled over Barr’s shocking tweets. “I was surprised. I’ll put it this way, I was surprised at the response. And that’s probably all I should say about it. I know, I know, for a fact that she’s not a racist,” the actor stated.

John Goodman also revealed that because Roseanne Barr signed off to relinquish all of her rights to the show and the characters in order for the spin-off to happen that he was very appreciative of her, and that he sent her an email to thank her for the act. However, the actor says that he did not hear back from his longtime co-star, whom he said was “going through hell” at that point in time, and is probably still feeling that way currently.

The Conners will return with the entire cast minus Roseanne Barr on ABC in October, in the same time slot the cancelled revival was set to air in.