WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan Has Some Fans Worried After Cryptic Tweet On Being ‘Too Small For WWE’

Although Daniel Bryan is booked for a match at next month’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, with his feud against The Miz being one of WWE’s hottest storylines of the moment, many fans remain worried that the 37-year-old SmackDown Live superstar might not re-sign with the company when his contract comes up on September 1. Earlier on Thursday, Bryan kept fans on the edge of their seats when he took to Twitter to post an introspective photo of himself along with a cryptic caption.

“Hmmm… maybe I am too small to be in WWE?”

As noted by WrestlingNews.co, Daniel Bryan’s post was curiously timed, as he tweeted the photo just two days prior to the scheduled expiry date of his current WWE contract. That’s also the same date when Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling stars Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks will be holding their All In event in the Chicago area. When asked on the Talk is Jericho podcast earlier this summer about his chances of appearing in All In, Bryan was noncommittal as he acknowledged that the show takes place on the same day his contract expires, but said he doesn’t know if he could compete at the event or not, per Wrestling Inc.

Speaking to Fox Sports earlier this month, Bryan hinted that there’s still a good chance he’ll re-sign with WWE, but admitted that the contract negotiations are taking so long before he hired a lawyer to review the terms of the new deal, marking the first time he took such steps.

Hmmm… maybe I am too small to be in WWE? ???? pic.twitter.com/lNbHNHiMxb — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) August 30, 2018

In the hours since Bryan tweeted about being “too small” to compete in WWE, several fans called out the company for not valuing one of its more talented and popular performers, while others suggested that he could appear in All In or take his talents to New Japan. Most fans, however, appeared to think that Bryan was just joking around and playfully trying to stir up the pot with mere days remaining before his contract comes up.

Despite the coincidental timing of Daniel Bryan’s contract expiry date and All In, WrestlingNews.co advised fans not to “read too much” into his tweet, given his upcoming booking at Hell in a Cell, where he and wife Brie Bella will face off in a mixed tag team match against fellow husband-and-wife team The Miz and Maryse. Although it was noted that there’s a chance there might have been last-minute changes preventing Bryan from re-signing with the WWE, the publication stressed that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion might have simply been trolling his fans, just as many of them speculated.