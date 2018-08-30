WWE News: Former Attitude Era Star Says He Wants To Return To WWE To Complete ‘Unfinished Business’

While he may already be at an age where most professional wrestlers have long hung up the boots and retired, Ken Shamrock remains hopeful that the WWE will invite him back into the ring, close to two decades after he last appeared for the company as one of the top stars of its “Attitude Era.”

Speaking to TMZ cameraman Adam Glyn in an interview posted to his YouTube channel on Tuesday, Shamrock mostly focused on his prospects in the world of mixed martial arts, as he said that he probably won’t be competing in the sport again unless he gets a rematch against fellow MMA legend Royce Gracie. While both men were fierce rivals in the earliest years of the UFC in the 1990s, they still headlined Bellator 149 in February 2016, with Gracie defeating Shamrock via technical knockout in the first round in what turned out to be the last MMA fight for both competitors.

As recapped by WrestlingNews.co, Ken Shamrock also expressed his desire to return to the WWE, where he had previously reigned as Intercontinental Champion and played a key role in several storylines in the company’s Attitude Era. According to Shamrock, who was often referred to as the “World’s Most Dangerous Man” during his WWE run, he would particularly want to return if the company gave him a shot at a world championship.

“WWE is something I’m looking at and definitely have been throwing little feelers out there to get an opportunity,” Shamrock commented.

“I’ve achieved everything that I set out to do in every organization except the WWE. I didn’t get the world title. I got everything else but that. There’s some unfinished business out there.”

UFC legend Ken Shamrock eyes stunning WWE return to claim top title https://t.co/KH7duWxlB9 pic.twitter.com/VqQdODokUU — Mirror Sport (@MirrorSport) August 29, 2018

This isn’t the first time Ken Shamrock has expressed a desire to return to the WWE and get a chance to win one of the promotion’s world championship titles. Last year, WrestlingNews.co recapped another Shamrock interview, where he told Hannibal TV that the “Montreal Screwjob,” where several officials and wrestlers allegedly went against the agreed-upon result to ensure Bret Hart didn’t leave WWE in late 1997 as world champion, was the catalyst for his departure from the company. Later on in the interview, he mentioned wanting to fight Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, though with Lesnar no longer under contract with WWE, such a dream match might no longer be possible.

Despite Shamrock’s frequent comments in interviews about wanting to make a WWE comeback, it still appears that relations between him and the company remain frayed. As quoted by Wrestling Inc., Shamrock said in 2014 that company executive/occasional wrestler Triple H still dislikes him and doesn’t want to rehire him because he wasn’t happy with how he was repeatedly asked to “put over,” or lose to Shamrock during their time together in the WWE roster. He did, however, add that WWE owner Vince McMahon is still “easier to work with” than UFC President Dana White.