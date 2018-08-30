Prince Harry Sings ‘Hamilton’ In Front Of Lin-Manuel Miranda

His chosen tune from the musical was one from his sixth great-grandfather King George.

Prince Harry sang a song from Hamilton on stage with the cast at a special West End performance of the musical on August 29, thrilling the play’s creator and former star, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

People Magazine reported that the 33-year-old royal took the stage to thank the cast and crew and thrilled the audience by briefly belting out some lyrics to a favorite tune from a character in the play, who in an interesting twist, is related to the royal.

Before his speech, Harry briefly sang “You’ll Be Back,” the song performed by King George, who is his sixth great-grandfather.

Harry began the first two words to the song, “You say…,” and the crowd in attendance broke into applause.

In a clip shared by Kensington Palace’s official Twitter, the Hamilton creator and star was seen stomping his feet with joy as Harry sang the iconic tune.

“Ladies and gentleman, thank you so much — thank you to Cameron Mackintosh productions, to the show’s creators Thomas Kail and of course Lin-Manuel Miranda, the cast, and crew,” Harry said in the clip.

“And as already mentioned, a round of applause for yourselves for taking part in this evening’s activities because you have together, raised a huge amount of money to change the lives of thousands of children in Botswana,” he continued in reference to his charity Sentebale.

“Through that work that we’re going to be doing now– we will be able to stop the generational hand down of the stigma around HIV,” Harry added.

The royal couple is fans of the show, having seen the production earlier this year in February as guests of Miranda, according to People.

Miranda stated to People Magazine that it was “surreal” to watch Hamilton with the royal in attendance.

“You don’t get that every day,” Manuel remarked, as reported by People.

“You get heads of state, we’ve had some popular folks come to see our show, but you don’t often get a direct descendant of one of your main characters.”

After the performance, which was held at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre, the newlyweds met with Miranda and his wife Vanessa Nadal, as well as Sentebale chief executive Cathy Ferrier and chairman Johnny Hornby, according to People.

Prince Harry also admitted during the exchange, according to People, that Markle warned him about how his great-grandfather is portrayed in the show.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” he shared. “She told me.”

The royal couple’s next event will be an awards night for his charity WellChild on September 4, which is a charity that provides support for seriously ill children, according to People.

Following, on September 6, the couple will attend the 100 Days to Peace gala, which provides support for military veterans.