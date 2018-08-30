The former Houston Texans running back says that O'Rourke is impressive.

Arian Foster, former NFL running back, wants everyone to know that his new friend, Beto O’ Rourke, is not a one trick pony. Foster, who played for the Houston Texans, said he was impressed by O’Rourke, who is running for a senatorial seat in Texas against Ted Cruz, initially based on his stand on athletes kneeling during the national anthem, but he decided to learn more.

TMZ says that Arian Foster found out he and O’Rourke have a mutual friend, and so he got an introduction, and the two decided to meet. Foster makes it clear that he does not identify himself by party, and he is reluctant to throw his support behind any particular candidate, but he’s decided that Beto O’Rourke is his candidate for the U.S. Senate from Texas.

“He’s for criminal justice reform. He’s for accountability for police officers… even deeper than that, some of the things he wants to do with education, he wants to fund inner city schools.”

Foster said that the two men met for a smoothie, and he was struck that there was no double talk. The NFL star had questions and got answers.

“He’s extremely to the point. He answers your questions and it’s substantive.”

Arian joined Beto O’rourke (@RepBetoORourke) in his car on after a rally outside of Houston, Tx. Beto and him exchanged questions on the 45 minute drive back into town. up on our youtube now! click the link in the bio!https://t.co/dbHs49R3wT pic.twitter.com/VwVRDDST9A — Now What? with Arian Foster (@nowwhatpod) August 28, 2018

Beto O’Rourke’s stance on athletes kneeling, particularly in the NFL, is that it comes from a good and pure place of people trying to direct attention to injustice wherever it occurs.

“I can think of nothing more American than to peacefully stand up, or take a knee, for your rights, anytime, anywhere, any place.”

O’Rourke’s viral video touched other world-class athletes like LeBron James and Reggie Bush, who now say they are supporting Ted Cruz’s challenger. They say that O’Rourke took a risk in coming out on the support of the athletes as Cruz is now saying that it shows disrespect to the military, and that makes them like him even more.

“Really it’s like a make or break for him honestly. Because this is a red state, Texas, and you have some people who love that, and some people who hate that.”

But despite the attempts of the Cruz campaign to turn public sentiment against O’Rourke, their efforts instead have provided new fuel, says the Los Angeles Times. Cruz dissed O’Rourke for having previously been in a punk band and shared his mugshot from a youthful misdemeanor.

But the Times says that instead of turning people against O’Rourke, he now looks even cooler, and even perhaps “Kennedyesque.”

“I’m no campaign strategist, but a ‘rock ‘n’ roll is for losers’ broadside doesn’t seem like the right way to court that vote.”