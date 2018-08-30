The Real Reason RHONY Stars Bethenny Frankel And Carole Radziwill’s Drama Began

On The Real Housewives Of New York this season, the tension between Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill started out at a low hum and has progressed to a nearly ear-shattering crescendo. The former besties forever were brought together for a reunion with Andy Cohen as a go-between to try to find out what went wrong and if there is a way to fix and bring these famous friends back together again during part 2 of the RHONY Season 10 reunion which aired Wednesday night.

It didn’t take long for keen observers to ferret out that all of their problems seemed to start sometime in the summer prior to RHONY beginning. As fans remember, back in the summer of 2016, Frankel and Radziwill spent most of the summer hiatus together, as all besties do when given the chance. This year, however, Radziwill went to Los Angeles to spend time with her other friend Cassandra, comforting her after the loss of her husband. While that seems like a pretty good reason to be apart to most people, it appears Frankel maybe had a touch of that little green monster known as envy whispering in her ear because she wasn’t getting the same vibes from Radziwill as she used to, according to Bravo.

Frankel said that something felt off when Radziwill returned, and she wasn’t feeling the way that she tried to pick up the friendship again as if she had never left.

“I did think there was a little shift, but it’s happened in many friendships where something happens and it goes away. So I think that we were a little bit on different pages. I could feel it during the summer because the summer before I think we had spent a lot of time together and this one we didn’t because of both of our parts.”

Frankel further drove the point home by saying that when they were in Montauk, Radziwill seemed distant and that never seemed to sync up on the same page like the way that they used to. Then she got real dishing about how she felt Radziwill froze her out when she went to L.A. by not inviting her to dinners with her West Coast friends, which really struck a raw nerve with Radziwill who was a bit sharp in explaining the reason why Frankel was left out because they were intimate dinners for the purpose of providing comfort to her grieving friend. She then quickly added she had been thinking of Frankel and how proud she was of her philanthropic efforts.

“But I also saw you a bunch of times. Actually, I was trying to figure out a long weekend for us to go to the Golden Door [spa]. I asked some friends if they could borrow private planes for your Puerto Rico mission. I was like, I’m gonna help you. I’m so proud of you.”

@CaroleRadziwill is seething while waiting to tell off Bethenny. The amount of animosity Carole feels towards @Bethenny is written all over Carole's face. Of course Carole would deny it, however. #rhony — Rubysgirl (@ebrownberry8) August 30, 2018

After that, more reasons manifested for what went wrong including when Bethenny spoke to Dorinda Medley about Adam Kenworthy not wanting to photograph Bethenny’s disaster relief effort for free. It seems like this was the real issue because there was so much miscommunication about what was really going down with Kenworthy and Radziwill and how the tension really seemed to stem from Frankel’s comments about him not coming through for her in her eyes.

Even though they seem to have gotten to the root of things, it doesn’t look like anything is going to change between them soon. At best, they may be frenemies, but they sure don’t have the chemistry they once did. There is always hope, though, as the drama will continue in part 3 of the RHONY Season 10 reunion.