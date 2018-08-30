Jimmy Fallon Pays Diners’ $1,136 Bill At Posh Hamptons Eatery

The famous funnyman was quite generous to four people who showed him respect.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been off the air for a couple of weeks now while its host takes a much-deserved vacation before the new season starts in September. Fallon has been spending his time off in New York’s ritzy Hamptons region with his wife of 10 years, film producer Nancy Juvonen, and their two daughters, 5-year-old Winnie and 3-year-old Frances.

On the night of Monday, August 27, the comedian showed off his generous side while dining at posh Italian restaurant Il Mulino in Wainscott, New York, by picking up the bill for the two surprised couples seated at the table next to his.

Fallon and Juvonen are frequent guests at the eatery, usually dining at Il Mulino on Sundays, not Mondays, according to the restaurant’s general manager, Enzo Lentini, who talked to Newsday about the kindhearted late-night host.

He told the newspaper that the restaurant was quite busy that night because of the nearby Hampton Classic Horse Show, so he had to sneak the husband and wife duo into the restaurant through its back door.

“I walked him downstairs, through the kitchen, and into the dining room,” recalled Lentini. “He’s like, ‘Enzo, where you taking me!’ The kitchen [staff] got a big kick out of it, too — they were all clapping when he came through.”

Jimmy Fallon played basketball with some kids at a special screening of the movie ‘Killer Bees’ in Bridgehampton, New York, on August 10, 2018. Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Killer Bees

As they enjoyed their meal, the GM said that the four middle-aged people sitting adjacent to the former Saturday Night Live star’s table could not believe their luck, eating so close to a celebrity.

“They wanted to jump out of their skin. But they were cool — they didn’t want to interrupt him,” explained Lentini.

The 43-year-old Emmy winner greatly appreciated not being disturbed by the two couples during date night with his wife, and expressed his gratitude by picking up the table’s full bill and tip, which came to a whopping $1,136.

Lentini said that, after he was done eating, Fallon went up to their table to say hello and thank them for not being intrusive.

Claire Mercuri, Fallon’s spokesperson, confirmed to Newsday that the story was indeed all true.

Fallon has been having a lot of fun in the Hamptons this summer. Earlier this month, TMZ caught an apparently tipsy Fallon in East Hampton singing Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child o’ Mine” at the Palm restaurant, and he also attended the annual star-studded Apollo in the Hamptons benefit on August 11 with the likes of Sting, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Shaggy, Chaka Khan, and Jon Bon Jovi.