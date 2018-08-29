Olivia Culpo Wows In A Plunging White Bikini In New Swimsuit Photoshoot

Olivia flaunted her body in a white two piece bikini during a shoot in Jamaica.

Model Olivia Culpo took some downtime from a recent photoshoot in Jamaica to give fans a glimpse at her incredible bikini body in a plunging white two piece. Daily Mail shared a snap of the star showing off her amazingly toned body as she took a break from being in front of the camera while waiting for a bad storm to pass.

Taking to Instagram Stories as she waited for the rain to stop on August 28, the site reported that Olivia filmed herself sitting under cover in a skimpy white bikini while covering over her bottom half in a pink coverup.

Speaking to the camera in the two videos shared via her Instagram page, the model sat back in her chair as she explained that she was waiting to head back to the set while shooting herself in her two piece alongside two stormy raincloud emojis.

Culpo appeared to be taking part in a bikini photoshoot before the weather turned wet, as she’s currently in Jamaica to work on some exciting projects.

But it wasn’t just the weather that appeared to be getting Olivia feeling a little down as she posed in front of the camera, as she revealed that she’d also suffered a bit of an injury which she also showed off in her Instagram Stories video.

Culpo revealed that she’d actually injured her big toe while out in Jamaica and shared a glimpse at it all bandaged up as the crew broke for the rain.

Sharing another glimpse at her shoot on the social media site, she revealed that she had to have a floatie for her toe while on the water because she wasn’t supposed to get it wet.

“That floatie is for me because my toe isn’t supposed to get wet,” she said of her injury.

Though Olivia didn’t reveal just how she injured herself, she later gave fans another update letting them know that she was doing okay after getting a little special treatment during her latest bikini photoshoot.

“Update on toe, it’s alive and doing well,” the model shared.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia certainly isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her impressive bikini body.

Earlier this month, the star was snapped with fellow model and friend Devon Windsor as they soaked up the sun together at the beach while both were rocking their bikinis during a fun girls trip together to the beach in Miami, Florida.

Culpo wore a lilac bikini that featured off-the-shoulder straps with high-waisted bottoms, while Devon – who’s previously walked during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show – opted for bright orange swimwear as they enjoyed a beach day together.