Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Appear For First Time In Public Since Markle Family Row

As their summer vacation time winds down, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their first public appearance since Meghan's run-in with her father, Thomas Markle.

While Meghan Markle has had to endure a mass of family drama, she has also been managing to enjoy some quiet time off for summer holidays. However, such is the royal life, it will be back to royal duties for her and her new husband, Prince Harry, starting tomorrow. After spending the weekend at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and enjoying time with family and friends, Meghan and Harry plan to make a public outing on August 29.

The Daily Star points out that this will be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first public engagement since Meghan gave her father the cold shoulder in relation to him staging fake paparazzi pictures. Her lack of involvement with her father since then has led to a string of outbursts from Thomas Markle, who is an ex-Hollywood lighting director.

According to the Express, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be traveling from Scotland to London after remaining quiet for a while since the public outburst by Meghan’s father in relation to Meghan “cutting him off” from her life. During this trip, they will stop in at the Victoria Palace Theater in order to attend a performance of the hit musical Hamilton. The Express reports that Hamilton will be a “special gala performance for Sentebale.”

The Royal seal of approval for the amazing @HamiltonMusical! Brilliant to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's continuing support for people living with and affected by HIV.https://t.co/57z69FAWB7 — It Starts With Me (@startswith_me) August 21, 2018

Sentebale is a registered charity that was founded in 2006 by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, of the British royal family, and Prince Seeiso of the Basotho royal family. According to the Sentebale website, this charity “supports the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.” So, the performance will hold a special place for Prince Harry and will likely be a welcome distraction for Meghan.

As the Express also points out, Prince Harry’s involvement in charities such as this one shows he is following in his mother’s footsteps, since she also was involved in charities like Sentebale. Princess Diana also helped set up help for those suffering from HIV/AIDS in a time when there was much confusion and stigma surrounding the disease. In 1987, Diana opened the U.K.’s “first purpose-built HIV/Aids unit” at London Middlesex Hospital, which not only helped those who suffered from the condition, but assisted in changing public attitude toward the disease.

The Daily Star states that Hamilton is “an Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning production that tells the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.” The musical, which includes hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway music, “originally opened at the Public Theatre in New York in 2015.”