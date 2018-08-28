‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday, August 28: Dina’s Deterioration Shocks Billy And Phyllis!

Jack and Ashley wonder if they need to do more for their ailing mother.

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, August 28 bring a series of surprises and meltdowns in Genoa City.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) tried to gather her mother’s bridesmaids together at Crimson Lights. Abby (Melissa Ordway), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) showed up, but Vicky’s head wasn’t in the game. After they discussed a few wedding shower ideas, Victoria split citing work piling up.

Abby was shocked and wondered if J.T. had bugged Victoria again, but Nikki assured her he wasn’t back. After a bit, Nikki left to find Victoria which left Mariah and Abby to talk about why Abby agreed to be Sharon’s (Sharon Case) bridesmaid. Abby did it for Nick (Joshua Morrow). Meanwhile, Nikki found Victoria at Newman Enterprises in the midst of a near breakdown. Later, at Victoria’s house, she admitted to Nikki that she hasn’t been to therapy in months because she cannot reveal the secret to her doctor. Nikki promised to help her, but there’s not much that can erase that they killed J.T. and buried him.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Thompson) shocked the Abbott family when they moved into the mansion. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) couldn’t believe it, and when Ashley commented that it wasn’t a good idea, Billy shot back with a pointed comment about being John Abbott’s son. Touche.

Watch out Billy. Kyle and Ashley are coming for Jabot. #YR pic.twitter.com/nRDVsIss0X — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 28, 2018

Billy let his sister and nephew know that he realized they’re conspiring against him, too. Later, Phyllis updated Kyle about Summer’s little trip in circles on “Jaboat,” and he was impressed. While Phyllis reiterated that she and Billy are solid and Summer would eventually accept that, Kyle had his doubts. When Dina (Marla Adams) arrived, she wasn’t too keen on more people moving in. However, she eventually accepted the situation and went on about a dog that didn’t exist. When Billy and Phyllis expressed their surprise at Dina’s deteriorated health, Ashley and Jack (Peter Bergman) felt surprised. They didn’t realize how downhill their mother had gone while they cared for her each day.

Finally, Billy and Phyllis discussed the elephant in the room — the fact that she’d previously lived at the Abbott mansion as Jack’s wife. Billy assured her the living situation would be temporary, and Phyllis said she could handle the awkward memories.

Later, Kyle and Mariah discussed Tessa, and he assured her the private investigator had begun working. Then, he met up with Ashley, and they discussed various ways to trap Billy in mistakes at Jabot. Kyle wanted to push him to gamble more, but Ashley’s conscience didn’t like the idea. Despite her reservations, Kyle appeared poised to move forward with the extreme measure.