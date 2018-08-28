Shawn Mendes Thinks Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Complement One Another Like ‘Yin And Yang’

Shawn Mendes also shares whether or not he's looking to find that special someone

Shawn Mendes continues to be a proud advocate for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s relationship. In a new cover interview with Variety for its 2018 Power of Young Hollywood issue, Mendes spoke highly of the engaged couple by revealing he believes the two complement one another, as they are “a little bit of yin and yang”.

Shawn Mendes is living life in the fast lane as his singing career continues to make great strides. Mendes, 20, is gearing up for his world tour, which takes off in September, to promote his successful self-titled album, which dropped in May.

During his interview, the “Stitches” singer couldn’t stop himself from taking a moment to comment on the relationship between two of his friends, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, and how they are the epitome of the philosophical Chinese “yin and yang”.

“It’s great to see two amazing people get together. If you know them both separately it does make a lot of sense — a little bit of yin and yang,” he said.

Despite all the rumors that he and Baldwin, 21, were more than friends and some fans believing that the model crushed him by choosing his fellow Canadian-born singer, 24, over him, Mendes has been a proud supporter of the couple since they became engaged in July, and even considers Baldwin “one of the most beautiful souls I’ve ever met”.

The “Mercy” singer shared his sentiments about the couple as he delivered what some fans might consider a shocking admission in regard to his own love life, as he believes he’s “not supposed to be with anyone right now”.

“I’m not currently dating anyone, but it’s not because I don’t have time — I don’t know if I’d be dating anyone if I was home in Pickering, either. It hasn’t stumbled across me, and I’m not chasing it. Of course, seeing all those other artists and people in relationships, you think, ‘Maybe it would be nice; who would be great for me?’ And that’s when you realize: ‘This is wrong. Let it be. I’m not supposed to be with anyone right now.'”

Rather than spend his time trying to find that special someone, Mendes is devoting all of his energy into his career right now.

“I want to push myself to my limit of what I can handle and play as many shows and write as many songs as I can and fly around the world 10,000 times in a year, pushing myself to the point where it seems crazy,” he revealed.

After being discovered on YouTube, like Bieber himself, when he just 15-years-old, Mendes continues to show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. With Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Taylor Swift and Elton John as his idols, it’s no surprise the “Treat You Better” singer’s career aspirations are set at a high bar.

One singer who praises Mendes for his dedication is his good friend and former tourmate, Camila Cabello.

“When we were on tour together, I never saw him. He would go to his tour bus and practice guitar, then go onstage, and then go back and practice guitar. He’s the most dedicated, driven person I know,” she raved.

Mendes’s career exploded after Taylor Swift herself hand-picked him to be her opening act on her ‘1989’ tour in 2015. The “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer reunited with Swift back in May when she surprised her fans by having him join her onstage at her Rose Bowl concert as part of her ‘Reputation’ tour.

So what is it exactly that propels Mendes in his career endeavors?

“Insecurity of being not grounded? I have amazing parents and incredible friends, but just as much, it comes from being scared — fear of becoming the one thing everybody tells you not to be,” he said.