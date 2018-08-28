Eddie Murphy Expecting Baby No. 10, Paige Butcher Reveals Baby Bump

The happy couple is expecting their second child in December.

Eddie Murphy confirmed that his 10th baby is on the way.

A rep for Murphy released a statement about the new bundle of joy, as reported by People Magazine. “Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December.” Butcher created quite a stir when she was photographed with a large baby bump just last week.

Entertainment Tonight reports that 39-year-old actress and model Butcher already has one child with Murphy, 2-year-old daughter Izzy. The 57-year-old actor’s eight other children are from prior relationships.

Murphy’s first child, 29-year old son Eric, was born to ex-girlfriend Paula McNeely in 1989. Ex-girlfriend Tamara Hood had Murphy’s second child, their son Christian, the following year. Ex-wife Nicole Mitchell shares five children with Murphy, daughters Bria, Shayne, Zola, and Bella, and son Myles. Murphy’s daughter Angel was born to ex-girlfriend and Spice Girl Mel B 11 years ago.

After the birth of Izzy, Murphy joked about his expanding family and discussed the importance of fatherhood, as Entertainment Tonight reported previously.

“None of my children are gray and balding. It’s just pretty natural. It’s a natural thing. The brightest part of my life is my kids. My relationship with them, and my world revolves around them — even the old, gray bald ones.”

Murphy and Butcher have been together for six years, and the two appeared in a lovely family photo with Murphy’s brood for a Christmas 2016 Instagram post by daughter Bria.

Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Mitchell also takes to Instagram often to gush over her family, posting photos regularly of her stunning daughters. Just a few days ago, a photo of Bria was posted by her proud mother, who captioned the photo, “My baby girl no matter how old you are. @bria_murphy #mybaby#daughter #beautiful #sexy.” The post received over 21,800 likes and a flood of comments from adoring fans.

The announcement of the new baby comes as Murphy is working away on his newest production, Dolemite Is My Name. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Netflix original film is a biopic of Blaxploitation star Rudy Ray Moore, and stars Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

In addition to the star-studded cast, the movie has some big names behind it as well, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release later this year. Craig Brewer is the director of the movie (Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan) with Michael Beugg (La La Land, Up in the Air) as the executive producer. Dolemite Is My Name is co-written by Scott Alexander (The People vs. Larry Flynt, Ed Wood) and Larry Karaszewski (Man on the Moon, Big Eyes).