New Footage For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Hints At A Stark Family Renunion

Could Jon and Arya finally meet up in Season 8 of 'Game of Thrones'? Fans certainly hope so.

While there isn’t even a scheduled premiere date for the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones yet beyond the first half of 2019, new footage has just been released by HBO.

The footage is a part of a reel for its upcoming 2019 programming line up, according to a previous Inquisitr article. While it only shows a few small snippets from Game of Thrones, it doesn’t mean that there is a deficit in revealing information, even with Forbes estimating the airtime is a mere three seconds long.

As Bustle points out, the footage, which aired before the season finale of Sharp Objects, shows a family reunion for the Starks. Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) is seen embracing Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) around the 1:10 mark in the sizzle reel that also depicts HBO’s other series returning in 2019, including Big Little Lies and True Detective. They also suggest that this footage could reveal that Jon and his younger sister, Arya (Maisie Williams), could also be destined for a reunion in Season 8.

Jon Snow was previously considered the bastard child of Sansa’s father, Ned Stark (Sean Bean). However, the events in Season 7 of Game of Thrones finally revealed what many fans had been speculating, that Jon was actually the son of Ned’s sister, Lyanna, and Rhaegar Targaryen. While still a Stark, this also makes him a relative to Daenerys, the dragon queen he also bedding the Season 7 finale.

HBO released 3 seconds of new Game of Thrones footage! pic.twitter.com/Si7vKv67Q3 — IGN (@IGN) August 27, 2018

As the threat of Daenerys’ dragon, Viserion — now an ice dragon after being resurrected by the Night King — follows through into Season 8 of Game of Thrones, it seemed possible that a family reunion will occur as the dragon wreaks havoc on Westeros — especially if everyone is compelled to join forces against the enormous threat.

Jon and Sansa had previously reunited in Season 7 of Game of Thrones. But, now the potential is that Arya will also get to meet up with her adored brother once more — something that fans have been eagerly anticipating. As Bustle points out, Arya and Jon have not seen each other since Season 1, so it has certainly been a long time coming.

Of course, the new footage doesn’t actually show Arya and Jon reuniting, so fans will just have to wait that little bit longer until the final season airs to find out if these Starks will get to see each other again.

You can view the new Game of Thrones footage in HBO’s sizzle reel below.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019.