Kourtney Kardashian ‘Hotter Than Ever’ Since Younes Bendjima Split, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been busy moving forward after their split earlier this month. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to be happy now that she’s single again.

According to an August 27 report by Us Weekly, Kourtney Kardashian is currently readjusting to her life as a single woman yet again. Sources tell the magazine that the mother of three is doing well following her split with Younes Bendjima, and that she is hotter than ever after the breakup.

“She’s adapting to single life. The split with Younes was a long time coming. She’s fine. She’s better without him. She’s hotter than ever and in a good mind space,” an insider stated.

In addition, Kourtney Kardashian is completely focused on the three children that she shares with Scott Disick, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. She’s said to be in a “happy” place, and isn’t dwelling on her split.

“It’s easy with her kids — they don’t give her a second to breath let alone have her sitting down thinking about a breakup. She’s in a happy place and her sole focus is the kids,” the source added.

Meanwhile, just days after Kourtney Kardashian’s split with Younes Bendjima, she jetted off to Cabo to spend time with some girlfriends. She’s been showing off her toned bikini body all week, which could be partly to show Younes exactly what he is missing.

sometimes i take all the shine A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 24, 2018 at 10:35pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian won’t be getting back together with Younes Bendjima or Scott Disick anytime soon. The reality star is reportedly open to dating again, but it won’t be with either of her ex-boyfriends, sources tell E! News.

“[Kourtney] has zero plans on getting back with Younes Bendjima and is enjoying being newly single. Kourtney is really good at cutting people off and once you do her wrong once, it’s hard for her to let you back in her life. She has no interest in getting back with Younes or even Scott, and would definitely consider dating someone new,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker is said to be interested in Kourtney Kardashian. Reportedly, he wanted to date her after her split from Scott Disick, but she began dating Younes Bendjima before he got a chance to explore a relationship with her.

In addition, rapper Jeezy also told TMZ cameras that he would like to take Kourtney out on a date, and told her to call him. He also admitted that she was the hottest of all the Kardashian sisters.