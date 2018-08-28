‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 11 Preview Shows The Main Group Trying To Meet Up Once More

The new antagonist will also reappear in Episode 12, and Althea's health deteriorates.

The return of Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead has dealt with the effects of a massive storm, which hit Texas and split up the established group. Now, in Episode 12, viewers will get to see how Althea (Maggie Grace) and June (Jenna Elfman) dealt with the mega-storm. It appears that Al will be in trouble in this episode.

Episode 12 of Season 4 is titled “Weak.” The official synopsis from AMC reads as follows.

“June helps when Al’s health deteriorates; Morgan searches for friends lost in the storm.”

It is unclear exactly what sickness Al is suffering from in Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead. With the storm, it could be an illness related to the cold, such as being stuck in freezing water for a length of time. Alternatively, she could have been injured during the storm. Fans will have to wait until the episode airs to find out exactly what is going on with Al.

In addition, we know from a previous Inquisitr article that the new antagonist seen at the end of Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead will appear in Episode 12. One of Fear‘s showrunners, Ian Goldberg, revealed to Entertainment Weekly, that this new character from the truck stop will turn up in the next episode.

“We will learn a bit more about that mysterious woman that we saw at the truck stop, and we’ll get a little bit more glimpse into what her goal is,” Goldberg said. “We’re going to see just how dangerous she is as well.”

Ryan Green / AMC

Judging by the new trailer for Episode 12, Morgan will also get to meet this new character.

According to Coming Soon, AMC has released some trailers for Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. The first trailer shows June and Al trying to get in contact with John Dorie (Garett Dillahunt), but they are having reception issues with their walkie-talkies. Morgan is also having issues with his walkie-talkie, and has to climb up high to try to get reception.

Two sneak peeks into Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead has also been released. The first clip shows Morgan trying to get in touch with his people as he travels with the new group.

The second clip shows June cautiously approaching an overturned bus as she sneaks up on Al’s S.W.A.T vehicle, which has been taken over by someone else. However, in the process, a man pulls a gun on her. It is unclear who this man is, and viewers will have to tune into Episode 12 to find out.

You can view these clips below.

In addition to the synopsis and trailer, AMC has also released some promotional images from Episode 12. You can view these new Fear the Walking Dead images below.

AMC’s ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ Season 4, Episode 12, Weak

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 12 (titled “Weak”) of Season 4 on September 2.