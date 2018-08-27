John McCain’s Final Words Shared After His Death, Farewell Message Acknowledges, ‘I’ve Made Mistakes’

Arizona Senator John McCain passed away over the weekend after a year-long battle against brain cancer

America is in the early stages of mourning the death of Arizona Senator John McCain, who passed away over the weekend. Monday afternoon, the senator’s spokesman Rick Davis shared a farewell message written by McCain prior to his passing. The statement is a moving and powerful goodbye that had the senator acknowledging some of his mistakes. However, it also included some remarks that seemed to reference his well-known distaste for President Donald Trump and the president’s agenda.

NBC News tweeted out Rick Davis’ reading of Sen. John McCain’s farewell message. In the letter, McCain thanked his fellow Americans, and particularly his fellow Arizonians, for allowing him the privilege of serving them for 60 years. The senator wrote about how rewarding his life of service was, adding that he tried to always serve America honorably. He acknowledged that he made mistakes, but the political icon said that he hoped his mistakes have been outweighed by his love for America.

McCain wrote of how he’d had enough friendships, adventures, and experiences to fill ten satisfying lives. In the full text of the farewell message shared by Politico, the Arizona senator noted that while he had regrets, the love of his family allowed him the confidence to know that he’d never trade any of his best or worst days for the best day of anyone else’s life.

“I’ve often observed that I am the luckiest person on Earth. I feel that way even now as I prepare for the end of my life. I’ve loved my life, all of it.”

BREAKING: A "final message" from the late John McCain is read by an aide. pic.twitter.com/RLZRGfOAQ4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 27, 2018

The beloved senator said he lived and died as a proud American, someone who was focused on serving a good cause bigger than himself. McCain also noted, however, that he felt that America weakens its greatness in a number of ways. It is in this portion of McCain’s farewell message where some believe he was referencing President Trump, although he never included the president’s name.

“We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe. We weaken it when we hide behind walls rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been.”

McCain’s farewell message urged Americans not to despair the country’s current challenges. Rather, the senator wrote, he wanted Americans to believe in the greatness and promise of the country, maintaining confidence that nothing is inevitable. He said that Americans never hide from history, surrender, or quit, and he noted that Americans make history.

"I have made mistakes, but I hope my love for America will be weighed favorably against them." Read Sen. John McCain's farewell statement https://t.co/qoC2wj801Q pic.twitter.com/8NqovkWlEz — CNN (@CNN) August 27, 2018

As the Inquisitr shared earlier in the day, the president seemingly refused to answer questions from reporters about McCain’s legacy and he has done little to publicly acknowledge the senator’s passing. Reports detail that President Donald Trump has not been invited to the senator’s funeral, but former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are expected to speak at the service.

Senator John McCain’s farewell message quickly went viral across social media after Rick Davis read it in front of cameras. So far, it appears that most people are responding positively to the powerful letter that the iconic congressman wrote before his passing.