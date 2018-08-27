Donald Trump Praises Himself For His 52 Percent Approval Rating, That’s Actually His Disapproval Rating

His approval rating is 44 percent, not 52 percent; it's never been above 50 percent.

Donald Trump on Sunday praised himself for his (for him anyway) high approval rating, when in fact, he got the numbers mixed up and actually quoted his disapproval rating.

As Huffington Post reports, on Sunday night, Trump tweeted about his approval ratings, telling his Twitter followers that he enjoys a 90 percent approval rating among Republicans, and a 52 percent overall approval rating.

“This despite all of the made up stories by the Fake News Media trying endlessly to make me look as bad and evil as possible.”

It’s not clear to which poll Trump was referring, since there is no poll that is giving him a 52 percent approval rating. He appears, according to Huffington Post writer Jenna Amatulli, to be referring to a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, which did indeed indicate that Trump has a 90 percent approval rating among Republicans (and a 10 percent approval rating among Democrats).

However, Trump apparently failed to read the poll results properly, because he indeed does not have a 52 percent approval rating; according to the poll he’s believed to be referencing, he has a 52 percent disapproval rating. His approval rating is actually 44 percent.

Both Huffington Post and The Hill have reached out to the White House, asking for clarification about the polling numbers Trump quoted. As of this writing, the White House has not responded.

In the Oval Office just now I asked @realDonaldTrump if he had any thoughts on the legacy on John McCain. He heard me but did not answer. pic.twitter.com/reVwoJCMzV — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) August 27, 2018

Despite Trump apparently getting his approval and disapproval numbers mixed up, last week’s poll is actually good news for Trump, in an oblique and roundabout way. That’s because, as reported by the Inquisitr, last week was quite possibly the worst week of Donald Trump’s presidency, yet his approval ratings remained steady throughout.

Last week saw the conviction of Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, on eight criminal counts, as well as guilty pleas by his former attorney, Michael Cohen, on various criminal charges as well. It’s possible that those pleas/convictions could spell doom for the 45th president. However, despite the terrible news for Trump, his approval ratings remained steady.

However, at no point during his presidency has Trump’s approval rating exceeded 50 percent – at least, not by any trusted poll. In early August, a Rasmussen poll did give the president an approval rating above 50 percent, which exceeded that of Obama at this point in his presidency. However, Rasmussen polling has been widely criticized, both by its polling methodology and by the fact that the polling service is admittedly biased towards conservatives.