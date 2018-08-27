Shannan Watts Funeral To Be Held In North Carolina On Saturday

Watts will be laid to rest along with her two daughters and unborn son in the state she grew up in.

The funeral arrangements for Shannan Watts and her children have been revealed through her obituary, reports Us Magazine. Watts’ remains will be leaving Colorado and returning to Pinehurst, North Carolina — where she grew up and attended high school — for a service this coming Saturday.

The funeral mass for the family will be held at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church.

In Shannan’s obituary, published in the Aberdeen Times, she is described by her parents as “our pride and joy, a true gift from God. We were so blessed to have such a joyful and wonderful daughter whose beauty was that of a doll.”

The obituary goes on to speak about her two daughters, Bella and Celeste Watts, and how much Shannan loved them as well as how they kept her fighting to stay healthy as she was battling Lupus. It also gives details of her unborn son, Nico Lee, and Shannon’s anticipation for his birth.

The obituary also speaks on Shannan’s closeness with her friends and family when referencing those she will be survived by, including her “father, Frank Rzucek; Mother, Sandra Onorati Rzucek; Brother, Frankie Rzucek whom were inseparable and best friends; Uncle, Rocky Onorati; Aunt, Sharyn Onorati; Aunt, Robynn Odom; Uncle, Steve Onorati; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.”

While flowers are appreciated, the obituary specifies the preference that donations are made in Shannan’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America, the Frederick Colorado Police Dept. Missing Persons Division, and the St. Judes Children’s Hospital. An online condolence book has been set up by Boles Funeral Home, who is organizing the service. There will also be a live stream of the service available through the Boles Funeral Home Facebook page.

There is hope that some peace will be found from the service, bringing a tragic conclusion to a disappearance that caught the nation’s attention. Shannan’s husband, Chris Watts, is currently awaiting trial on three counts of murder, three counts of tampering with a deceased body and one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy.

Chris Watts also has ties to North Carolina, having attended high school in Fayetteville. Watts originally appeared as a tragic victim in the case when speaking to the media about hoping to find his 15-weeks-pregnant wife and two daughters. As the case progressed and the bodies were found at Anadarko Petroleum, Watts’ place of work, he eventually became the prime suspect and was charged in their deaths.

No date has been set for the trial.