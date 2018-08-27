Tristan Thompson Wants Khloe Kardashian To Stop Posting Photos Of Baby True On Social Media, Per ‘Radar’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly at war over the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s use of social media.

According to an August 27 report by Radar Online, Tristan Thompson is unhappy that Khloe Kardashian is on her phone so much, and that she is constantly replying to fans via Twitter. However, he is also upset by the amount of photos Khloe posts of their baby daughter, True.

Sources tell the outlet that Thompson has been trying to get Kardashian to put her phone down and step away from social media more often.

“Tristan hates Twitter and it drives him crazy that Khloe is constantly glued to her phone and replying to tweets from fans. Tristan is trying to get Khloe to cut back on her posts and stop using her phone altogether after they put True to bed at night, but Khloe only listens to him if she feels like it,” an insider dished.

However, Khloe Kardashian has tried to make Tristan Thompson understand that posting on social media is simply a part of her job, and that interacting with her fans is important to her.

“Tristan can’t stand the fact that Khloe shares so much personal stuff online and is always posting pictures of True. She says it’s just a part of her job and it’s important to interact with the fans, but a lot of times she’s only paying attention to her notifications when they’re having dinner together,” the source added.

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have not had an easy road over the past few months. The NBA player was busted cheating on his pregnant girlfriend back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online only days before Khloe gave birth to little True.

The couple has been trying to work on their relationship issues. However, it seems that along with the cheating scandal, they may have other problems as well, such as Khloe’s social media use.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has changed since the birth of their daughter. Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kardashian is no longer pushing Thompson to get engaged and that she is perfectly happy being a mother to True and just seeing where the future takes her relationship with her baby daddy.

