Ivanka Trump Slammed Following Tweets About Jacksonville Madden Shooting

Ivanka's condolences for those affected by the Jacksonville mass shooting were met with heavy criticism on Twitter.

Courtesy of the current POTUS, anyone with the last name “Trump” carries a heavy target on their back. Even when members of the Trump family are extra careful about their word choice, social media users still sometimes find a way to poke holes in what was said.

Ivanka Trump – like many other celebrities – took to social media to offer condolences to those affected by the mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing complex during the qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament. Social media users quickly slammed Ivanka for having the audacity to say anything about the shooting.

“As we await further details, our hearts are with Jacksonville and all those affected by today’s tragic mass shooting,” Ivanka tweeted in a completely innocent post on Twitter. She closed in tweet with a heart emoticon.

Within an hour of the time she posted her condolences, Twitter users quickly slammed Ivanka and criticized her father Donald for his lack of gun reform.

Some opted to take a jab at Ivanka with a simple funny picture mocking the daughter of the POTUS. Others decided to reply to her tweet by pointing out the fact that had her father done anything to control guns in the U.S. the mass shooting may not have happened in the first place.

Once Twitter user replied to Ivanka’s post with a picture that criticized her for having such a robotic response to the mass shooting.

Another user replied to Ivanka’s tweet by sharing a tweet from her father from February where he had previously promised to tighten down on gun control. In the tweet, the POTUS promised to improve background checks and require individuals to be 21 or older to legally purchase a gun.

Guess this was just another lie!https://t.co/eqVtJ8zns8 — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) August 26, 2018

A third user referenced an article reminding Ivanka that her father undid the rule Obama previously had in place that put restrictions on mentally ill individuals being able to get their hands on guns.

While there were a few individuals in the responses of Ivanka’s tweet coming to her defense by claiming you really can’t blame anyone other than the shooter for what happened, the overwhelming majority seemed to believe the shooting could have been preventing if the POTUS had a handle on gun control.

Ivanka wasn’t the only one in political power to take to Twitter to express condolences for the Madden tournament shooting, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio also said a few words.

Horrifying news from #Jacksonville this afternoon. Have spoken to local authorities & am still awaiting more information on this shooting. Situation still unfolding, law enforcement is asking everyone to avoid the area. #Sayfie — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 26, 2018

Marco, like Ivanka, was met with heavy criticism by Twitter users begging him to do more than just offer thoughts and prayers.

Jacksonville city council member Reginald Gaffney responds to the fatal shooting in his city by saying, “The real issue we need to talk about right now is gun control." https://t.co/RWSQ4lust3 — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) August 27, 2018

Once user told Marco it was time for him to get out of the way and let someone else save the state of Florida from lack of gun control.

Rubio, JUST SHUT UP. You've had TOO MANY opportunities to act, and you've made it crystal clear that you will never will. It's time for you to get out of the way, and let REAL leaders solve this problem.#NoRA#GunControlNow#VoteBlue2018 — Cullman Wallace (@CullmanWallace) August 26, 2018

While several other individuals in political power reacted to the mass shooting, the majority of those responding agree lack of gun control is to blame – not the person holding the gun.