Jacksonville Mass Shooting Prompts Former Representative Gabrielle Giffords To Slam Congress Over Gun Laws

Earlier today, as the Inquisitr reported, a mass shooting occurred at a Madden NFL 19 video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. The shooting left four dead, including the suspect.

Much like similar tragic events in the past, the Jacksonville shooting prompted politicians and public figures to react. Former Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and gun control advocate, Gabrielle Giffords, slammed Congress, condemning inaction on gun control, The Hill reports.

“We do not have to accept these horrific acts of violence as routine. Congress knows steps they can take to stop this madness. Too many of them simply lack the courage to act.”

As The Hill noted, Giffords helped found a non-profit organization that advocates for stricter gun laws. According to her, the Jacksonville shooting is a reminder for all Americans of the threats they face on a daily basis, and of America’s inability to protect its children.

“The massacre in Jacksonville is a tragic reminder of the threats we face from gun violence, no matter who we are or where our day takes us. And it’s yet another devastating indictment of this country’s inability to keep our kids safe.”

Over the past few years, according to The Hill, Florida has seen multiple tragic mass shootings. In 2017, a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left 17 injured, and 17 dead.

Following the 2017 mass shooting, Florida Governor Rick Scott signed Senate Bill 7026 into law. Also known as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, according to CNN, the act was meant to tighten gun laws, and allow some teachers to be armed. The same law also raised the age to purchase a gun, and allowed law enforcement to bar a person deemed dangerous from owning a weapon.

Following the Senate bill’s signing into law, the National Rifle Association immediately filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Florida, alleging that the law is unconstitutional. Evidently, Governor Scott’s law was not enough to protect gamers in Jacksonville earlier today.

According to Gabrielle Giffords, it is up to the Congress to keep American children safe. If those in power don’t react, the United States’ citizens need to elect a new Congress in November, a Congress that will not hesitate to take action, she suggested.

“For those with the power to pass laws that will save lives, thoughts and prayers are not enough. They can keep our kids safe. And should they choose not to, then it is our job to do everything we can this November to elect a Congress that will,” Giffords concluded.

Some local politicians have made similar remarks. According to Raw Story, Jacksonville city councilman Reggie Gaffney told reporters that Jacksonville has a problem with guns, but also suggested that the city has a problem with faith.