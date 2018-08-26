Fox News Disables Comments On All YouTube Videos About John McCain’s Death

Trump fans, and far-right commentators reportedly viciously attacked John McCain in the YouTube comment section.

Fox News on Sunday disabled the ability to comment on its YouTube videos about Senator John McCain’s death, Raw Story reports.

“Comments are disabled for this video,” a notice on each video said.

This was done in response to vicious comments by far-right commentators. According to Alternet, some comments were “appalling” in their viciousness.

“I’m sorry, but I can’t celebrate the life of a man who has done so much evil. He is burning in Hell right now, and receiving the due payment for his evil deeds,” one of the comments read.

As the New York Times first reported, McCain died after a year-long battle with brain cancer. The outlet called him a hero, and McCain’s name has been occupying the headlines of media worldwide for the past 24 hours. Hundreds of op-eds, obituaries, and tributes have already been published. But, as the Inquisitr reported earlier today, not all of them were praising the late Senator.

Writer Tim Dickinson discussed McCain’s complex legacy in a missive penned for Rolling Stone, calling McCain a “political chameleon,” and accusing the former presidential candidate of opening a Pandora’s Box of right-wing populism.

“Up to and including his final year in office, McCain’s bold declarations of principle were often later reversed, or quietly abandoned,” Dickinson wrote.

Considering McCain’s controversial legacy, Fox News’ commentators’ comments don’t come as a surprise. According to New Statesman, Fox News has evolved into a propaganda channel for President Donald Trump. The POTUS is obsessed with Fox News, and Fox News is, in turn, obsessed with the POTUS, New Statesman argued.

Considering much of Donald Trump’s base consists of avid Fox News watchers, it comes as no surprise that YouTube commentators viciously attacked McCain.

Fox News Disables Comments on YouTube Videos About John McCain's Death As Its Supporters Viciously Attack Deceased Senator https://t.co/A0KsO528Up — AlterNet (@AlterNet) August 26, 2018

Yesterday, Trump expressed condolences to the family of Senator John McCain via Twitter, but the president has clashed with McCain in the past, numerous times. According to BBC, McCain and Trump feuded over immigration, healthcare, Vladimir Putin, and McCain’s military record.

“He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured,” Trump said in 2016, mocking McCain’s military career.

According to the Globe and Mail, former presidents George W. Bush, and Barack Obama will speak at McCain’s funeral, but it remains unclear whether Donald Trump will even attend it.

As The Hill reported, all living presidents have honored McCain in some fashion. Donald Trump has too, but his fan base doesn’t seem to agree with the sentiment. It seems that they have, instead, decided to viciously attack McCain via YouTube comments, prompting the President’s favorite news network to shut the comment section down.